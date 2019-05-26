The temperatures have kicked up to broil and there doesn't appear to be any relief in sight. Add to that all the students getting out of school for the summer, it is near perfect conditions to spend some time on the water.
Given the Memorial Day weekend being upon us, it is no surprise that we just finished up National Boating Safety week and there is a huge focus on boating and water sport safety. The holiday signals the unofficial start to the summer festivities and you can bet the lakes and rivers will be overflowing with boaters.
It is also unfortunate that with the huge influx of people headed to the water, there will, inevitably, be tragedies associated with it and many of them that could have been prevented. Just in the past weeks at least two people have lost their lives around water. Who knows if they could have been prevented, but it is at least worth trying.
It may seem like common sense or even a broken record, but the number one thing that anyone can do to stay safe while enjoying the summer on or near the water is always wear your personal flotation device (PFD)! I am not sure of the percentages, but I will venture a guess that it is in the 90 percent range of fatalities on the water weren't wearing their PFD.
It doesn't matter if you are an Olympic swimmer, if you are in a mishap on the water that little piece of foam can and likely will save your life. Why not wear it just to be safe? And for those who may be too macho to wear one, don't wear it because you are afraid, or you can't swim, wear it because your loved ones are counting on you.
In this day and age there are PFDs in every shape and size and many of them are as comfortable to wear as a fishing vest. There really is no excuse not to wear one. Oh, and let's not forget that it is the law. Every watercraft must have at least 1 Coast Guard approved PFD for every person on the boat. This goes for boats, canoes, kayaks, and even paddle boards. It doesn't matter how good of a swimmer you are, it is the law.
Another biggie is alcohol and water don't mix. Just like on the highway, you can be charged with driving under the influence when behind the helm of a boat. If you want to hit the lake and kick back a few cold ones, make sure you have a designated driver on the water.
Even a little alcohol can make a hazardous situation a lot worse in a hurry if judgement is impaired. Boats don't stop on a dime and they don't like sharp corners.
While you may think you have plenty of time to turn or stop, a couple of drinks might mean the difference between a smooth trip and everyone ending up in the water after a boat wreck.
This may all seem like the same old story we hear time and time again, but every summer we watch the news and hear about the senseless tragedy that turned a joyous day on the water into a heartache that will never go away. It makes it even worse when there are things that could have prevented it.
There are countless other things we should keep in mind while on the water, too, like making sure someone knows where you are going and when to expect you back, giving a wide berth to oncoming and passing vehicles, make sure you have a whistle or other signaling device on the boat, and always carry lighting if there is any chance you won't be back in before dusk.
These tips aren't just for the boaters, wade fishing or bank fishing around big bodies of waters can turn deadly in a hurry if you aren't prepared. It never hurts to have a little extra safety no matter what you are doing.
A length of thin rope or chord and a floating seat cushion to soften up those hard river banks might be the difference between life and death if someone goes in the water unexpectedly. No one wants to think about the unspeakable happening while enjoying a hot summer day, but with a little preparation and some common sense we can all work together to make this the safest summer ever.
Get out there and have some summer fun, just remember to wear your sunscreen and your life jacket whenever you are on the water!
Roger Wolfe is an avid outdoorsman and has spent most of his life hunting and fishing and writes a weekly outdoors column for HD Media. He is a resident of Chapmanville and can be reached via email at wolfeii@hotmail.com.