WEST VIRGINIA — The quarterfinals of this year’s football playoffs have been completed and semifinal games are set for next week, and teams are ready to make their claim for the chance to play in their respective state championship games.
Here are the results from quarterfinals and future placements across the state.
Class AAA
No. 1 Parkersburg South defeated No. 8 Musselman 58-14 on Nov. 18.
No. 5 Hurricane defeated No. 4 George Washington 56-28 on Nov. 18.
The Parkersburg South Patriots will matchup against the Hurricane Redskins on Nov. 25 in the semifinals.
No. 6 Huntington defeated No. 14 Jefferson 51-7 on Nov. 18.
The Martinsburg Bulldogs will face off against a tough Huntington Highlanders team on Nov. 25 in their section of the semifinals.
Fans could potentially see a number one versus number two seed in the Class AAA state championship, but the fifth ranked Redskins and sixth ranked Highlanders will have a say in whether that will happen or not.
Class AA
No. 1 Winfield lost to No. 9 Herbert Hoover, 27-26 on Nov. 18.
The North Marion Huskies will have a tough battle ahead as they will face the red-hot Independence Patriots in the semifinals on Nov. 26.
It was a time for upsets during this year’s quarterfinal play in Class A. Both the one and two seed lost by a combined two points. It will be a battle of the mid-tier seeded teams for this year’s state championship.
Class A
No. 1 James Monroe defeated No. 8 Greenbrier West, 48-13 on Nov 18
#4 Wheeling Central Catholic defeated #5 Wahama 48-14: Nov. 18.
Wheeling Central Catholic looks to get back into the state championship talks and will be facing off against the James Monroe Mavericks on Nov. 25 in the semifinals.
No. 10 Doddridge County defeated No. 2 Cameron 21-6 on Nov 18.
No. 6 Williamstown defeated No. 14 East Hardy, 49-6 on Nov. 18.
The Doddridge County Bulldogs will have a rematch from last year in the semifinals against Williamstown this year on Nov. 25.
Three of the four teams have been in this exact position as they were in 2021. Wheeling Central will be hot on the heels of James Monroe as they missed getting into the championship last year by four points. Doddridge County and Williamstown will be running it back and the Bulldogs look to get a different result.