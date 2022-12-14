LOGAN — Kevin Gertz and his Logan High Lady Wildcats are coming into form after recent matchups against Robert C. Byrd and River View.
Logan now sits at 2-2 on the season and Gertz believes once they can find their rhythm on offense.
Over the weekend of Dec. 10, the Wildcats lost a matchup against the Robert C. Byrd Eagles 58-44. Avery Childers led the Eagles with 20 points as they cruised past the Wildcats. For Logan, it was Autumn Adkins with 15 points. The Wildcats managed to tie the first quarter but couldn’t keep up with the Eagles for the rest of the night.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
LHS — 9 14 25 44
RCB — 9 27 41 58
SCORING
LHS — A. Adkins 15, P. Butcher 8, N. Blankenship 7, A. Amick 6, R. Conn 5, A. Albright 3
RCB — A. Childers 20, C. Curotz 11, M. Howe 8, J. Sturm 5, O. Lowther 4, K. Sutherlin 4, J. Sutherlin 2, H. Hunsaker 1
Their next contest was a home game on Dec 12 against the River View Raiders in which they turned things around on defense and only allowed 27 points from the Raiders with a 42-27 victory. Natalie Blankenship led the Wildcats with 16 points while River View’s leading scorer Abigail Pruitt had 10.
SCORE BY QUARTERS
LHS — 12 18 35 42
RV — 6 12 21 27
LHS — N. Blankenship 16, H. Crouse 8, B. Mosby 8, A. Adkins 7, A. Amick 3
RV — A. Pruitt 10, H. Payne 8, K. Bailey 4, T. Lester 3, K. Blankenship 2
Head coach Kevin Gertz hopes to improve their offensive strategies moving forward sitting at .500 on the year so far. “We are playing super hard on defense, but we really have to be able to hit more shots as time goes,” said Gertz.
You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.
