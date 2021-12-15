LOGAN – If Logan and Scott were members of the NBA, the 24-second shot clock would not have been needed in Tuesday night's game at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
The Wildcats and Skyhawks ran up and down the floor in a fast-paced, dizzying pace and it was Logan which eventually ran past Scott, 98-64, in a battle of top-10 ranked Class AAA teams.
Logan's Runnin' Wildcats unveiled its new look starting five in its season opener.
Newcomers Jackson Tackett (Man) and Jaxon Cogar (Westside) led the way by combining for 50 points in their Wildcat debuts. Tackett poured in 27 points, while Cogar ripped the nets for 23 points.
Tackett and Cogar each had double-doubles. Tackett hauled down 21 rebounds and also had three blocked shots. Cogar had 11 boards.
Scotty Browning, a 5-foot-11 junior All-State guard, also had a big game as he tallied 20 points on the evening.
Logan (1-0), ranked No. 2 in the state, turned a close game into a rout in the second half, pulling away from No. 10 Scott (2-1), a Class AAA sectional rival and Cardinal Conference foe.
The Wildcats led just 44-38 at the half but then picked up the tempo and scored 54 points in the second half against Scott's man-to-man defense.
It was a wide open game.
Logan moved the ball well, found the open man and had many easy bunnies down low on the blocks.
It was an impressive showing for the Wildcats, which are coming off last year's 14-5 season. Logan, which last won a state championship in 2010, is looking for its first state tournament berth since 2012.
Logan coach Zach Green said he was pleased with this team's effort.
“We like to play fast,” Green said. “Scott does too so that kind of played right into our hands. Our guys rebounded and passed the ball extremely well tonight. We also shot it well. I'm very pleased with our effort.”
Logan outrebounded Scott 47-23, handed out 15 team assists and turned the ball over just six times.
The Wildcats sank 42 of 72 of its field goals for a sizzling 58.3%.
Many of those were high percentage shots on feeds to Cogar and Tackett.
“We were able to draw defenders and get those drop offs right there under the hoop,” Green said. “For Cogar and Tackett, many of those were easy baskets for those two guys. It worked well for us.”
Since Scott is a sectional opponent it was a big win for Logan down the road as far as seedings are concerned.
“We want a high seed, so we want to win all of our sectional games this season,” Green said. “This was a huge game for us and we knew that coming in.”
Logan also got eight points each from Garrett Williamson and Julius Clansy. Williamson also dished out eight assists.
“I thought Julius played really well tonight. He's a sophomore and this was his first varsity action,” Green said.
Reece Carden led the Skyhawks with 18 points. Braxton Dolin had 12, Landon Stone 11 and Isaac Setser 10.
Scott was 23 of 57 shooting for 40.3 percent.
The Skyhawks were 10 of 14 from the free throw line. Logan made 9 of 13 of its foul shots.
“We didn't play bad to start the game,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said. “Towards the end, they made their run and we we started pressing and got into one-on-ones. Everyone thought they had to go make a play. We'll learn from it. Once it started to escalate, it sort of got out of hand.”
Logan used a 15-4 run in third quarter to pull away, turning a six-point lead at the half into a 59-42 advantage. The run was capped off by a 3 by Williamson.
Logan's lead continued to grow.
Cogar's bucket inside the paint made it 69-48 with 46 ticks left.
The Cats led 71-48 after three and then coasted, leading by as many as 34 points in the fourth period.
Perhaps the only disappointment to fans was that the Wildcats did not reach the 100-point plateau.
Logan flirted with the century mark in the closing minutes.
Cole Blankenship dripped a 3 with 2:02 left in the game, giving Logan a 93-61 lead.
Later, Derrick Browning drilled a 3, giving the Wildcats a 98-64 lead with 55 seconds left.
Scott then got the ball back and dribbled out the clock, preventing Logan from having a shot at 100.
“We probably could have hit 100 but we slowed down there at the end,” Green said. “We still need to work on some things such as communication and fine tuning some things on some of our offensive sets. It's Game 1, so we've got plenty of time.”
Green said his team must develop some depth moving forward.
“We've got some young guys,” he said. “We had two guys who were out tonight who are big players on our bench. Chance Maynard was out tonight and he'll be back next week. He got cleared with some of his cancer stuff. Darius Hall also missed tonight and he'll be back on Friday.”
Logan beat Scott in the JV game, 70-57.
The Wildcats are scheduled to return to action with this weekend's King Coal Classic at home. The Cats host North Marion on Friday at 7:30 p.m., then host No. 2-ranked and Class AAA defending state champion Shady Spring on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Scott is off until next Tuesday, Dec. 21, as the Skyhawks are set to play at Winfield. Scott then plays at Ripley on Dec. 23 and hosts Poca on Dec. 28.
“This doesn't change our end goal,” Ballard said. “We still want to compete for a state championship. We know we have the team to do it. This is why you play games like this. They beat us by 30 the first game of the year last year and then they beat us on a buzzer beater two months later. The score of this game is not indicative of the talent of the two teams. They were just better than us tonight.”
Scott has a rematch with Logan on Jan. 14 in Madison.