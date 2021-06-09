NEWTOWN — The administration at Mingo Central High School will begin their search for a new head football coach as three-year mentor Josh Sammons announced his resignation on Tuesday night.
The news broke first late on Tuesday evening on the official Mingo Central Football Facebook page.
"The Mingo Central High School Football program is announcing the resignation of Head Coach Josh Sammons," the post read. "Sammons’ recently celebrated the birth of his newborn daughter and looks to focus on his family. He does still plan to coach football in the future, perhaps with his daughter cheering him on along the sidelines! From all of your players, friends, and family on Miner Mountain, thank you Coach for being a part of our legacy of Mingo Central Football. We wish you the very best!"
After taking the reigns of the Miners’ program in 2018 Sammons compiled a record of 18-8 and guided MCHS to two Class AA playoff appearances, with the 2019 squad reaching the quarterfinal round.
Sammons, who was a 2009 graduate of Matewan High School and played in high school for Coach Yogi Kinder, has been on the coaching staff at Mingo Central as defensive coordinator since 2014.
He was an assistant coach under Kinder on Mingo Central's 2016 Class AA State Championship team that completed a perfect 14-0 season .
Sammons played one year of football at Marshall University and spent his last three years of his playing careers at the University of Pikeville where he got his degree in 2014.