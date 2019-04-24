HUNTINGTON - Many of Marshall University's football fans don't know the name Devin Miller.
For now, that's just fine for the 6-foot-3, 236-pound redshirt sophomore tight end from Metuchen, New Jersey. That's because he knows that everyone within the walls of Marshall's Shewey Building already knows who he is and what he's about. And, if Miller keeps progressing at the rate he has in the last few months, fans will know exactly who he is soon enough.
On Saturday, Miller gave a glimpse of the future of the tight end room when he hauled in three touchdown receptions during scrimmage and situational play, which stood out during Marshall's scrimmage inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.
As the players broke for Easter weekend following the scrimmage, Marshall tight ends coach Kyle Segler gave Miller an "attaboy" pat on the helmet before looking in the direction of media members gathered after the session.
"Three touchdowns in one scrimmage for this guy," Segler said with a grin. "That'll give you something to write about."
Miller's top catch of the day came late in the scrimmage when he went over the middle and fully extended in the end zone for one of his three touchdowns, which drew congratulations from many teammates - even some defenders who were going against him at the time but wanted to acknowledge his effort.
The beauty of the play was not just Miller's execution, but his understanding of the situation.
The route had him going over the middle and, once behind the first level of defense, he knew there would be a safety to assist in coverage. As Miller dove and made the fingertip catch, he was quick to tuck the football away and absorb the contact from the defender while securing the catch to the ground.
Those type of instincts are aspects that players either have or they don't, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said.
"He's got it," Holliday said. "It's hard to describe. He's just a good football player."
Miller tried to explain exactly what "it" was, which correlates with why he loves the tight end position.
"It's being able to be physical every single play, but on the same token, go out there and catch the ball and use a little finesse," Miller said. "It's being the perfect blend. That's the beauty of the position, honestly. You've got to be half O-line and half receiver, basically."
Holliday said Miller's success is a product of his own dedication to hard work in the offseason once he arrived on the Marshall campus.
"When he walked on campus ... he looked like he'd never been in a weight room," Holliday said. "With that being said, he's developed so much and he's a really good player right now. He's got that 'it' factor."
Much of Miller's self-transformation came from the motivation of being at Marshall, which he said changed something about him once he arrived at Marshall.
"When I first came here, you could just feel the tradition," Miller said. "Everyone around here is invested in the program, really, and then when you've got a staff like we've got with experience - NFL experience, big-time college experience - and a lot of guys who have won games everywhere. You can't ask for much more than that with a college football program."
Miller adds in to a tight end room that already has a pair of veterans in senior Armani Levias and junior Xavier Gaines. In terms of having the most balance as a tight end, mixing strength with skill, Miller could wind up as the best of the bunch.
He's certainly shown the part throughout the spring, making plays consistently while working with all the Herd's offensive groupings.
The coaches have taken notice, mentioning his growth and play making each time the tight end group is brought up.
As his name becomes more prominent within the practice sessions, Miller keeps grinding in an effort to build into a productive ingredient in the fall. Once the 2019 season starts, there is one goal in sight: bringing Miller time to the Herd on game days.