Schedule finalized for Chapmanville girls hoops Logan Banner Tanner Halstead Nov 16, 2022

The basketball schedule for the 2022-23 Chapmanville High girls basketball team was finalized. The schedule is subject to change.

Chapmanville Tigers 2022-23 Girls Basketball Schedule

Dec 1 Herbert Hoover — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 3 Fairmont Senior — Home 2 p.m.
Dec 6 Poca — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 9 Oak Hill — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 13 Mingo Central — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 16 Rogers Classic Summers Co. — Away TBD
Dec 17 Rogers Classic Summers Co. — Away TBD
Dec 20 Wayne — Away 6 p.m.
Dec 23 Belfry Country Roads Showcase — Home TBD
Dec 30 Summers County — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 3 Nitro — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 7 Robert C. Byrd (Wildcat Classic) — Away TBD
Jan 9 Scott — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 11 Logan — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 17 Mingo Central — Away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 25 Sissonville — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 31 Wayne — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 3 Logan — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 9 Scott — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 11 Winfield — Away 3:30 p.m.
Feb 15 Charleston Catholic — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 18 Greenbrier East — Away 7:30 p.m.