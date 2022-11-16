Schedule finalized for Logan Wildcats girls basketball Logan Banner Tanner Halstead Author email Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The basketball schedule for the 2022-23 Logan High girls basketball team was finalized. The schedule is subject to change.Logan Wildcats 2022-23 Girls Basketball ScheduleDec 3 East Fairmont — Home 5 p.m.Dec 6: Herbert Hoover — Home 7 p.m.Dec 10 Robert C. Byrd — Away 3 p.m.Dec 12 River View — Home 7 p.m.Dec 14 Wyoming East — Away 7 p.m.Dec 15 Poca — Home 7 p.m.Dec 19 Scott — Away 7 p.m.Dec 28 Ripley — Home 7 p.m.Jan 3 Winfield — Away 3 p.m.Jan 6 Musselman — Home 9 p.m. Jan 7 North Marion — Home 7 p.m.Jan 11 Chapmanville — Home 7 p.m.Jan 14 Martinsburg — Away 1:30 p.m.Jan 16 Sissonville — Away 7 p.m.Jan 19: Wayne — Away 7 p.m.Jan 23 Scott — Home 7 p.m.Jan 25 Ripley — Away 7 p.m.Jan 30 Lincoln County — Away 7 p.m.Feb 1 Nitro — Home 7 p.m.Feb 3 Chapmanville — Away 7 p.m.Feb 8 Wayne — Home 7 p.m.Feb 13 Lincoln County — Home 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Schedule Logan Wildcats Basketball Team Basketball Logan High Scott Ripley Tanner Halstead Author email Follow Tanner Halstead Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView