Schedule set for Chapmanville boys basketball Logan Banner Tanner Halstead Author email Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The basketball schedule for the 2022-23 Chapmanville High boys basketball team was finalized. The schedule is subject to change.Chapmanville Tigers 2022-23 Boys Basketball ScheduleDec 12 Elkins — Away 7 p.m.Dec 13 Mingo Central — Away 7 p.m.Dec 16 Bob Runyon Memorial — Home 8 p.m.Dec 17 Bob Runyon Memorial — Home 8 p.m.Dec 23 Westside — Home TBDDec 28 Carolina Invitational — Away TBDDec 29 Carolina Invitational — Away TBDDec 30 Carolina Invitational — Away TBDJan 7 Wayne — Home 7 p.m.Jan 10 Scott — Home 7 p.m. Jan 13 Logan — Home 7 p.m.Jan 21 Herbert Hoover — Home 7 p.m.Jan 24 Poca — Home 7PMJan 31 Wyoming East — Away 7PMFeb 2 Winfield — Away 7 p.m.Feb 4 Nitro — Home 7 p.m.Feb 7 Parmar Classic @ West Virginia State University 6 p.m.Feb 10 Logan — Away 7 p.m.Feb 14 Scott — Away 7 p.m.Feb 16 Wyoming East — Home 7 p.m.Feb 18 Mingo Central — Home 7 p.m.Feb 21 Sissonville — Away 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Schedule Basketball Team Basketball Boy Scott Logan Carolina Invitational Tanner Halstead Author email Follow Tanner Halstead Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView