Schedule set for Logan Wildcats boys basketball
Logan Banner
Tanner Halstead
Nov 16, 2022

The basketball schedule for the 2022-23 Logan High boys basketball team was finalized. The schedule is subject to change.

Logan Wildcats 2022-23 Boys Basketball Schedule

Dec 6 Sissonville — Away 7:30 p.m.
Dec 8 Herbert Hoover — Home 7:30 p.m.
Dec 10 Fairmont Senior — Away TBD
Dec 13 Tug Valley — Home TBD
Dec 16 Mingo Central — Home TBD
Dec 17 Wesley Christian — Home TBD
Dec 20 Big Shots Winter Jam (NC) — Away
Dec 22 Big Shots Winter Jam (NC) — Away
Jan 3 Mingo Central — Away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 6 Winfield — Away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 7 Tug Valley — Away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 10 Poca — Home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 13 Chapmanville — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 20 Scott — Away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 21 Shady Spring — Home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 24 Wayne — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 27 Nitro — Home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 3 Scott — Home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 6 Fairmont Senior — Away 6 p.m.
Feb 10 Chapmanville — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 17 Shady Spring — Away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 20 Wayne — Home 7:30 p.m.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.