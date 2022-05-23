Schedules for state softball tournament By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com jmccormick Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH CHARLESTON — The WVSSAC State Softball Tournament, which will be played at Little Creek Park in South Charleston, will be played May 25-26.All of the Class AAA games will be played at Craft Field while the Class AA & A games will be played at “The Rock”.All three tournaments will be double-elimination.*WVSSAC STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULEClass AAAGame 1 — John Marshall (21-8) vs. Jefferson (27-5) — Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.Game 2 — St. Albans (24-5) vs. Lincoln County (23-4) — 30 minutes after Game 1Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:30 p.m.Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:30 a.m.Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2 p.m.Game 7 — If necessaryClass AAGame 1 — Oak Glen (26-2) vs. Herbert Hoover (21-3) — Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Game 2 — Shady Spring (20-4) vs. Winfield (24-7) — 30 minutes after Game 2 Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m.Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:45 a.m.Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2:15 p.m.Game 7 — If necessaryClass AGame 1 — St. Marys (19-8) vs. Petersburg (17-2) — Wednesday, 9:45 a.m.Game 2 — Midland Trail (13-10) vs. Wahama (26-2) — 30 minutes after Game 2Game 3 — Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — Wednesday, 4:45 p.m.Game 4 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 30 minutes after game 3Game 5 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser — Thursday, 9:45 a.m.Game 6 — Championship, Thursday, 2:15 p.m.Game 7 — If necessary*(The home team will be determined by a coin flip for all games except Game 6) HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save jmccormick Author email Follow jmccormick Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView