MAN - The No. 5 ranked Man baseball team returned from their trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last week for the Mingo Bay Classic by hosting visiting and No. 7 Scott on Monday night at William "Tootie" Carter Field, and the Skyhawks won going away by a final of 9-4.
The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but Scott took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third after RBI groundouts by Griffin Miller and Hunter Null as well as an error by Man's Cameron Gerace.
The Skyhawks plated three more runs in the top of the fifth after Null hit a run-scoring single and then Austin Light singled to score another pair of runs. Scott led 7-1.
The visitors added a run in both the sixth and seventh innings, and despite Man scoring one run in the bottom of the sixth and two in the seventh, Scott won by a final score of 9-4.
Null and Light both had two hits and three RBI for the Skyhawks. Jason Ferrell had a hit and an RBI, and Carter McClung hit safely once.
Null (10 Ks, one walk, two ER, eight hits) pitched all seven innings for Scott and got the win.
For Man, Bo Thompson was 3-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI while Jace Adkins was 2-3 with an RBI of his own. Braxton Messer and Colton Miller both picked up a hit and an RBI. Gerace had one hit.
Messer (4.1 innings, six Ks, five walks, six ER, four hits) took the loss on the hill for the Hillbillies. Thompson (one K, no walks, two ER, two hits) also saw time on the mound.
Scott head coach Kris Barrett said afterward that it felt good for his team to get this win.
"We paid them back for coming up to Madison and knocking us off a couple weeks ago," Barrett said. "We took a tough loss Friday to Winfield into the seventh inning, it was a nothing-nothing game and we just kind of unraveled in the end, but to come out respond like this against a good Man team was really good."
Hillbillies skipper Mike Crosby tipped his cap to Scott afterward.
"They are a pretty good team," Crosby said. "Miller, Nelson, Null, they're good ball players. Null threw the heck out of it. He pitched a really good ballgame. That makes it a little rough on us. We were all over the place as far as our pitching goes, but we had some bright spots. I see some things defensively that I liked, and it seems like Jace (Adkins) is starting to get going at the plate. Bo is staying hot. I'm happy with that."
Man fell to 8-5 on the campaign with the loss while Scott improved to 7-3.
Score by innings:
SHS: 1 0 3 0 3 1 1 - 9 6 1
MHS: 1 0 0 0 0 1 2 - 4 8 2
