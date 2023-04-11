Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MAN - The No. 5 ranked Man baseball team returned from their trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina last week for the Mingo Bay Classic by hosting visiting and No. 7 Scott on Monday night at William "Tootie" Carter Field, and the Skyhawks won going away by a final of 9-4.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first inning, but Scott took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third after RBI groundouts by Griffin Miller and Hunter Null as well as an error by Man's Cameron Gerace.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

