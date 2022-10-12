Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WEST MADISON — Scott, No. 1 in the Class AA playoff ratings, remained undefeated with its seventh straight win, getting away with a close 28-20 decision over visiting Logan Friday night.

What seemed to be a sure victory for Scott in the beginning turned into a nail-biter in the fourth quarter as the Wildcats (5-2) comeback attempt but fell short.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Recommended for you