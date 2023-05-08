DANVILLE - Top-seeded Scott hosted second-seeded Logan on Monday night in the Class AA Region IV Section II championship game at Danville's Lick Creek Park and the Skyhawks claimed the title by a final score of 5-3.
Logan's season came to an end with the loss since Monday was their second defeat of the tournament, both to Scott. It is the third sectional championship in a row for the Lady Skyhawks.
"When I first started this three years ago, this is my third one in a row, I told the Logan Banner then that I wasn't going to lose one of these as long as I was here," Scott head coach Eric Harper said after the game. "I kind of thought, oh gosh, that was a big thing to say, but here we are and I've won my third in a row. I'd like to thank my coaches. They have stepped on and took all this on, and I couldn't do it without them."
Scott went up 3-0 in the bottom of the first frame after a Logan error and a two-run double by Alyssa Shultz. However, the Lady Cats' tied it 3-3 in the road half of the third after an RBI single by Taylor Noe and a two-run single from Harlee Quick.
The score stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth, when the Lady Skyhawks took a 4-3 lead via another Logan error.
The hosts tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to an RBI double by Jakayla Gaiter which gave them a 5-3 lead. There was no change in the score the rest of the evening.
Gaiter was 2-3 at the plate for Scott with a double and an RBI while Kayleigh Ellis also hit safely twice. Shultz went 1-3 with a double and two RBI. Natalie Green and Cambri Barker had one hit each.
Tatum Halley tossed a complete game in the circle for the Lady Skyhawks, striking out seven batters without a walk and giving up three earned runs and six hits.
Noe went 3-4 batting for Logan with an RBI. Quick (two RBI), Myleigh Adkins, and Addison Brumfield each hit safely once.
Quick pitched for the Lady Wildcats and took the loss, going five innings with two walks, one earned run and seven hits. Adkins (one inning, two Ks) also pitched.
"That is a good Logan team over here," Harper said. "I think they were number two in the state. I mean, they battle you nonstop. Playing a team like this has really prepared us to move on."
First-year Logan head coach Levi Curry said afterward that he thought his team did all they could do. The Lady Wildcats finished the season at 24-9, and Curry couldn't be any prouder of his team.
"I think we pretty much flip-flopped the whole record from last year, and that's credit to these girls," Curry said. "They worked hard in the offseason, and this is a young bunch. We lose two seniors. We're sophomore and junior-heavy and freshmen coming, and I think we're going to be hungry when we come out."
Logan will lose Kenna Ooten and Rylee Conn to graduation this year, and Curry pointed out how much those two help the team on and off the field. He said that both of them are great kids and great teammates playing for the program for four years.
The fact that Logan is returning most of their team next year is a sign of optimism for Curry. There's a very good chance they could be right back in this spot next year.
"Even though it's over right now, I'm excited," Curry said. "I'm excited about this bunch, and I think we worked some kinks out this year as far as some simple things. I think they're going to be an exciting bunch to watch.
Curry said that he was proud of his team for leaving it all on the field.
"You couldn't ask for any more," Curry said. "I expected us to be a little bit better just with the talent coming, but they owned it. They took a hold of it their selves. They're upset, and sometimes, that's a good sign because they care. That's the first time I've seen that in a long time. That's scary for other people."
Scott's season will continue on as they improved to a record of 15-11. They will begin regional tournament play next Monday at home against the winner of Section I which could be any three of Winfield, Sissonville, or Point Pleasant.
Point Pleasant will play at Sissonville in a semifinal clash on Tuesday and then the winner will advance to play at Winfield on Wednesday in the championship.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 3 6 2
SHS: 3 0 0 0 1 1 - 5 7 0