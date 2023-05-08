Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

DANVILLE - Top-seeded Scott hosted second-seeded Logan on Monday night in the Class AA Region IV Section II championship game at Danville's Lick Creek Park and the Skyhawks claimed the title by a final score of 5-3. 

Logan's season came to an end with the loss since Monday was their second defeat of the tournament, both to Scott. It is the third sectional championship in a row for the Lady Skyhawks.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

