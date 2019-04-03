LOGAN - Late last week saw the end of the Scott Grimmett era at Logan Middle School.
Grimmett resigned as head coach of the LMS football team after six successful seasons.
Last year, the Timberwolves capped off an unbeaten 9-0 season with a 16-0 win over Winfield in the Mid-Valley Athletic Conference championship game at the Logan Football Stadium.
It was the second straight MVAC title for Logan Middle School.
"This has been one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made," Grimmett said on Facebook. "After much thought and prayer I have decided to resign as the head coach of the Logan Middle Timberwolves football team. I would like to thank all the players, parents, assistant coaches and the administration at Logan Middle School for allowing me the amazing opportunity to coach the football program."
Grimmett's tenure at LMS speaks for itself.
"When I first took over the program six years we had never won a conference championship and we now have three conference championships, back-to-back county championships and our first ever undefeated season," he said. "None of this would not had been possible without the dedication of the players, parents and the hard work of the entire coaching staffs that I have had the pleasure to coach with. As I leave this program I hope that my successor will have just as much success and continue playing for championships."
The Timberwolves were a dominating team last year.
"It's been a remarkable season," Grimmett told the Logan Banner after his team won the conference title. "We knew going in that we had a lot of talent. We had several players coming back from last year and we knew that we had a good chance. Going in we knew that Winfield was going to be tough and we knew that it was going to be tough at the beginning of the season to do this. We won it last year and whenever you win it you have a target on your back and you are getting everybody's best."
Aiden Slack was 6 of 11 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns in the MVAC title game. Parker Davis had four catches for 153 yards and two TDs.
LMS also captured the county championship last season with wins over Chapmanville (40-0) and Man (22-14).
The Man game was the closest game for LMS last season. Logan also had a 46-36 win over Hurricane in another competitive game. All of the rest of the games were blowout wins.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.