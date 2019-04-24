MADISON - The Scott Skyhawks made it a sweep over the rival Chapmanville Tigers with Monday night's 4-0 victory over CRHS at Skyhawk Field in Madison.
Scott, the No. 3-ranked Class AA team in the state in the most recent prep baseball poll, improved to 17-4 overall and 8-1 in the Cardinal Conference.
The Skyhawks, the favorites to win this year's Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship, also still sit in first place in the conference standings and are still alive to win the league title outright.
Scott was coming off Saturday's 10-7 loss to No. 1-ranked Bridgeport at home.
Chapmanville dropped to 12-7, 6-6 with the loss. The Tigers are 2-3 in their last five games.
Scott's Peyton Brown pitched a gem of a win for the Skyhawks on the mound, notching the complete game shutout. He allowed no runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks in a seven-inning worksheet.
Conner Mullins was tagged with the loss for the Tigers. He tossed six innings and yielded four runs (three earned) on six hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Nathan Kuhn and Carter Lyles both slammed home runs for Scott. Kuhn's shot was a three-run dinger, while Lyles hit a solo blast.
Aaron Epling was 2-for-3 with a double. Trenton Short, a former Chapmanville player, also doubled. Aaron Adkins added a hit for Scott.
Mullins led CRHS as he was 2-for-4. Casey Hurley, Chase Berry and Evan Plumley added singles for Coach Josh Rakes' Tigers.
Scott plated a run in the bottom of the first, then added another in the fourth and two in the fifth.
Chapmanville committed one error. Scott didn't have any.
The Tigers were slated to host Sissonville on Tuesday but that game was cancelled. CRHS heads to Westside on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. game, then plays at Point Pleasant on Friday at 7.
The Tigers have five games next week during the final week of the regular season with the highlighted matchup being an April 30 home tilt against county rival Logan. Chapmanville outlasted Logan 7-3 in a 14-inning game earlier in the season at Logan.
