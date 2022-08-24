MADISON — “We feel like our program is ready to take that next step forward,” said Scott High’s second- year head coach Jeremy Dolin.
Last season, the Skyhawks made the Class AA playoffs for the first time since 2014. The program had won just four games in the previous three seasons combined.
“It exceeded the expectations that we all had in looking at where the program was when we inherited it,” Dolin said. “We had had 11 that were returners from that 2020 season. We worked hard to promote our program and give it a new look.”
Dolin said that in strong showings against the likes of Herbert Hoover and Poca during a 7-win season, his squad showed that they were a team that could compete in the rugged Class AA Cardinal Conference and even the state.
Despite the loss to Robert C. Byrd in the first round of the playoffs, the Scott program feels that their time to shine is now.
“Our team has gained a tremendous amount of confidence,” Dolin added. “It was a tremendous experience for these young men and we will continue to build on that.”
Scott has 55 gridders out for August workouts in 2022.
“We need our kids to want to be here and to want to be a part of something special and we as coaches want to make working hard as fun as possible,” he said. “Since Thanksgiving, we’ve averaged 35-40 kids in the weight room every day.”
Dolin added that while Scott may lack some experience in certain positions with losses from graduated starters, Scott will be a faster and stronger opponent in 2022.
“We are certainly more athletic, I think overall.”
Names like Will Elkins, Cody Nantz and Landon Stone are gone — who contributed significantly to the Skyhawks’ success including over 2,000 yards of offense between Stone and Martin alone.
Sophomores David Fennessy and Kyle Fox are competing for running back duties and according to Dolin, both will see significant snaps this season.
“They have both worked hard in the off-season,” he said. “David is more shifty and a little faster and Kyle is a power back and runs like a wrecking ball,” he said. “Both styles can complement each other and we love them both.”
The Skyhawk offense begins with junior 6 foot 1 signal caller Matt Frye, who had a break out year last season.
He completed 78-of-149 attempts for 1,555 and 15 TDs while scoring five times with his feet.
“He continues to mature physically every day and he is so smart and is a leader on and off the field,” Dolin said. “Matt is a better runner that he is given credit for. He is incredibly athletic. He’s added 5 to 8 yards to his deep ball in the off season. He’s patient and understands what we’re doing.”
Receiver Jayden Sharps season was cut short last year due to injury but he still turned in an impressive 25 catches for 425 yards and a pair of TDs.
At 5 foot 10 and 175 pounds, Carson Brinegar returns after a sensational freshman season on both sides of the ball. As a receiver, he contributed 525 yards of combined offense and three TDs in 2021 while picking off three passes and making 37 tackles and scoring a TD on defense in 2021. In track and field, he was the only frosh to compete in the 100 and 200-meter event at the state track meet.
“He has the best field vision I have ever seen,” Dolin added.
Up front, senior Isiah Brown and junior Brayden Queen return as starters at guard to anchor the offensive line.
“I haven’t seen guards who pull as well as these guys do anywhere,” he said.
Junior Chase Dials has the early lead at competition for the center slot, but multiple underclassmen are competing for tackle positions.
“It isn’t like we don’t have options out there at tackle,” Dolin said. “We have six or seven kids who can play that position so we have to see who rises to the top or who the best two are.”
Dolin added that it may be a blessing in that his tackles may not have to play both ways (defense) on the line.
“We are still early in that process,” he concluded.
Dolin looks for his offense to approach a 70-30 % run-pass ration in 2022 where they ran 80 % of the time a year ago.
“We like our team, there is no doubt about it,” Dolin said. “We have to play smart defense, protect the ball and keep the chains moving. We expect good things this season.”
Assistant coaches: Dean Brinegar, Glen Frye, Josh Sharps, Eric McClung, Shann Elkins. Richard Chandler, Bo Jeffrey, Timmy Brown, Shane Queen, Todd Mitchell, Roger White and strength and strength and conditioning coach Ben Bush.