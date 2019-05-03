As the season progressed it became very clear the Scott Skyhawks were the team to beat.
Scott, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA and the Cardinal Conference regular season champions, nailed down the top seed for next week's 2A Region 4 Section 2 Tournament on Wednesday to nobody's surprise.
But the million dollar question is this.
Will anyone challenge the Skyhawks?
Scott's nearest two sectional rivals, second-seeded Chapmanville (17-8) and third seed Logan (12-10) were both swept by the Skyhawks this spring.
Chapmanville went down to defeat, 2-1 and 4-0 in a pair of close games. Logan fell to Scott 5-0 and 10-1.
Scott did not play No. 4 seed Lincoln County or No. 5 Man this season. The Skyhawks also beat the sixth-seeded Mingo Central Miners 13-0 and 10-0 this season to bring Scott's sectional record to a perfect 6-0.
With a veteran and hungry team led by WVU recruit and all-state pitcher Carter Lyles, the Skyhawks are the favorites.
Scott, winners of five straight games and seven out of its last nine, have been hot all year, only tasting defeat four times and just once in the Cardinal Conference -- a 4-3 setback at home to the Poca Dots on March 25.
The Skyhawks also lost 10-7 on April 20 at home to No. 1-ranked and five-time defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport, and took a pair of defeats to Class AAA team George Washington (5-3) and Single-A heavyweight Charleston Catholic (7-6) in Scott's Wooden Bat Tournament.
Scott and Chapmanville (17-8) both have first-round byes and aren't scheduled to play until Tuesday, May 7.
"We were able to get the two seed and get the bye," Chapmanville first-year coach Josh Rakes said. "You never know in sectional play. It's a different animal. Intensity ramps up a little bit and you have to come ready to play or you'll be in the loser's bracket and that's a place that you really don't want to be. We'd like to get another shot at Scott. They've got us twice but I would like to have another chance."
If Chapmanville meets Scott in the sectional finals, the game would be played at Madison.All other games, the Tigers will have homefield advantage at Ted Ellis Field.
Sectional play is set to begin on Monday as No. 5 seed Man (13-7-1) travels to No. 4 Lincoln County (11-9) and No. 6 seed Mingo Central (9-16) goes to Logan (12-10). Both of those games have 6 p.m. starting times.
The Wildcats are 2-0 vs. the Miners this season, sweeping a home doubleheader, 8-1 and 16-1 on March 23. The Hillbillies did not play Lincoln County during the regular season.
The Logan/Mingo winner goes to Chapmanville on Tuesday and the Man/LC victor heads to Scott.
The double elimination sectional tourney is set to conclude on Saturday, May 11 with the finals, barring any delays due to weather.
Logan defeated Chapmanville 7-5 in last year's sectional title game in former Coach Eric Ellis' last game at the helm.
The Wildcats are the two-time defending sectional champions. Logan defeated Scott, 8-0 in the 2017 sectional finals.
Logan was ousted in the regionals by Wayne the last two years.
Class AA Region 4 Section 2
Baseball Tournament
(At higher seeded team)
Monday, May 6
No. 5 Man (13-7-1) at No. 4 Lincoln County (11-9), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Mingo Central (9-16) at No. 3 Logan (12-10), 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 7
Logan/Mingo winner at No. 2 Chapmanville (17-8), 6 p.m.
Man/Lincoln County winner at No. 1 Scott (22-4), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 8
Loser's bracket game, TBA, 6 p.m.
Loser's bracket game, TBA, 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 9
Winner's bracket final, TBA, 6 p.m.
Loser's bracket game, TBA, 6 p.m.
Friday, May 10
Loser's bracket final, TBA, 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
Sectional championship game, TBA, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 13
Sectional championship game (if necessary), 6 p.m.