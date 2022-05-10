LICK CREEK — The Scott Lady Skyhawks took care of business on Monday night in the Class AA Region IV Section II Championship as they run-ruled Chapmanville by a final score of 13-5 in five innings.
Coming into the game Chapmanville was unbeaten in postseason play which means the win by Lady Hawks forced a winner-take-all game between the two rivals on Wednesday night back at Lick Creek Park.
"We've been lifting weights and running and preparing for this moment since October of last year," Scott coach Eric Harper said after the win. "This is exactly where we wanted to be. These girls have worked hard to get to this point and this is the game we wanted. Now we have a chance to bring that title game tomorrow."
The Scott offense brought their A-game in the win as they had two five run innings in the mercy-rule win.
Chapmanville jumped ahead to an early 2-0 lead after a RBI single from Chloe Murphy in the top of the first but Scott answered with their first five run inning in the ensuing second.
Natalie Green led the inning off with a solo blast to left centerfield and Scott capitalized on two Chapmanville throwing errors in the inning to plate the other four runs.
In the five run fourth, Jayden Elkins got things started with a RBI double, Abigail Cook and Dailan Adkins had RBI singles in the frame, and the Hawks once again took advantage of two Lady Tiger errors.
"After pulling out that long, tight game on Monday against Logan I felt like that we finally turned the curve," Scott coach "That's a good team over there in that other dugout and I thought we jumped on them early. We put the ball in play, and that was sort of our game plan. Just put the ball in play and make them make the plays, and they just didn't make them tonight."
Tatum Halley started the game and picked up the win in the circle for Scott as she went three innings and allowed three unearned runs on three hits with no Ks and two walks. Halley was hit by a comebacker in the third inning and had to be taken out for two innings but came back in to pitch the fifth inning and retired the side in order.
Cambri Barker pitched two innings for relief for Scott and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits with one K and two walks.
Freshman Chloe Murphy was tagged with the loss for Chapmanville as she went 3.2 innings and allowed 11 runs, six earned, on eight hits with four Ks and four walks. Latosha Perry came in in relief and allowed two unearned runs on one hit in 1.1 innings.
Adkins led the way at the plate for the Lady Hawks as she finished 2-4 with four RBIs. Green doubled to go with her solo home run and scored three runs while Elkins had the RBI double and scored twice.
Cook had the a RBI single while Kayleigh Ellis, Haley Capps, and Halley each had singles to round out the offense for Scott.
Freshman Brooke Christian paced the Lady Tigers at the plate with two hits, and RBI, and two runs scored. Murphy had the two RBI single and Erica Sigmon and Ashleigh Mahon had RBI knocks. Baylee Belcher also doubled and scored a run to round out the offense for Chapmanville.
With the win Scott improves their record to 20-9 on the season while the Lady Tigers fell to 16-10. The two teams have now played four times on the season with each team winning two times.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 5 1 5 2 - 13 9 2
CRHS: 2 1 0 2 0 - 5 6 7