LOGAN - It couldn't have been a more beautiful day for baseball on Saturday afternoon at Logan High School's Roger E. Gertz Field.
Temperatures were around 70 under nice blue, sunny skies.
Not too hot and not too cool.
Just right.
A cool breeze blew in from left field and field conditions were immaculate with a near perfect infield grass and well groomed infield dirt.
While playing conditions were ideal, the Scott High School baseball team spoiled the fun for Logan fans as the Skyhawks were solid in a 10-1 victory over the Wildcats.
Scott, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AA, nailed down its 20th win of the season, the first for the Skyhawks since the 2004 season and showed why they are the favorites and the likely No. 1 seed for next week's Region 4 Section 2 tournament.
Scott, 20-4 overall and 10-1 in the Cardinal Conference, earned a season series sweep over Logan, also taking a 5-0 win over the Cats on March 27 at Madison.
The Skyhawks used a 13-hit attack, a five-run fifth and got a solid pitching performance from starter Peyton Brown, who tossed five innings of two-hit ball to pick up the win.
Brown allowed a single unearned run, striking out four, allowing four walks and hitting one batter.
Aaron Adkins then came on in relief, firing two scoreless innings and retiring all six batters he faced.
Logan dropped to 11-9, 5-8 with the loss.
Hunter Eplin, hitting out of the No. 9 hole, was 4-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Scott offense. Shortstop Aaron Epling was 2-for-4, while first baseman and cleanup hitter Carter Lyles was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
Trent Short, a former Chapmanville player, added a two-run double for the Skyhawks. D.L. Bowman and Nathan Kuhn each had a double and Isaac Miller had a single and one run batted in. Adkins also had a hit.
Michael Hall and Braydon McClung had Logan's two hits, both singles.
Peyton Branham was tagged with the loss on the mound for the Wildcats. He went four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
Dawson Beckett and Lane Harmon then pitched one inning each in relief.
Logan scored first in the bottom of the second inning as Harmon was hit by a pitch, was bunted over to second by Branham and scored on a Scott error.
The Skyhawks took a 2-1 lead in the third as Miller drove in a run on a fielder's choice to tie it and Lyles later put Scott up for good on an RBI single to center.
Eplin's RBI single to right made it 3-1 in the fourth.
Then in the fifth, Scott sent 10 batters to the plate and broke the game open with a five-spot.
Bowman drew a bases loaded walk to make it 4-1. Short then followed with a bases loaded, two-run double, past third base and into the left field corner, making it 6-1 Skyhawks.
Two batters later, Eplin hit a chopper up the middle to score two more as Scott led 8-1.
The Skyhawks then added two more insurance runs, one each in the sixth and seventh innings. Lyles put Scott up 9-1 in the sixth as he reached for an outside fastball for an RBI single up the middle. In the seventh, Epling reached on a fielder's choice and later scored on a wild pitch as the Skyhawks led 10-1.
Adkins then sat down three Logan pinch-hitters in the bottom of the seventh to put the win on ice.
Scott was slated to play at Poca on Monday. The Skyhawks then hosted Mingo Central on Tuesday. Scott travels to Class AAA Hurricane on Wednesday, goes to 3A George Washington on Thursday and closes out the regular season on Friday at home against Sissonville in a Cardinal Conference battle.
Logan was scheduled to host Man on Monday and go to Chapmanville on Tuesday. The regular season finale is set for Thursday at home against Poca in a 7 p.m. first pitch.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.