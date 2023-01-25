Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON- Jayden Sharps scored 20 points to lead the Class AAA No. 5 Scott Skyhawks over the Class AAA no. 7 Logan Wildcats on Jan. 20 at home.

“Basketball is a game of runs; we made our run and then they made some adjustments and got back in the game. Early in the second half, they made their run, we made some adjustments and executed down the stretch,” said Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

