MADISON- Jayden Sharps scored 20 points to lead the Class AAA No. 5 Scott Skyhawks over the Class AAA no. 7 Logan Wildcats on Jan. 20 at home.
“Basketball is a game of runs; we made our run and then they made some adjustments and got back in the game. Early in the second half, they made their run, we made some adjustments and executed down the stretch,” said Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard.
“It’s easy to go off script when the other team is making their run and you’ve got the nerves, the crowd and everything else going on, so we did a good job tonight.”
Scott came out swinging, as the Skyhawks were leading 15-3 around halfway through the first quarter.
Following a timeout, Logan started to play more efficiently and cut their deficit to six entering the second quarter.
Both teams traded buckets during the early portion of the second quarter.
Logan would trail by as few as three points during that stanza, but the Skyhawks went on a run towards the end of the first half, allowing them to hit the locker rooms with a 11 point lead.
Logan outscored Scott 14-8 during the third stanza, which sent the Wildcat’s into the fourth quarter only trailing by five.
The two teams went back and forth during the majority of the fourth quarter, as Scott led by only three points with around three minutes left in the game.
Scott’s Sharps started to find the basket near the end of the game, as his successful trip to the free throw line extended the Skyhawk lead to seven with just over a minute left in the game.
Logan’s Derrick Browning later found his way to the rim with a made layup, but Scott’s Owen Adkins responded with a steal and score, essentially putting the game on ice.
Isaac Setser made one last trip to the free throw line and connected on his second attempt to bring the game to it’s final score of 68-59.
Ballard spoke on the importance of Setser’s return from injury.
“A lot of the things he does go unnoticed and don’t show up in the stat book, but we’re a different team, in my opinion he’s a first team all-state caliber player. It doesn’t always show up in the stat book like I said, but he makes that much of a difference in the game.”
Sharps led the game in scoring with his 20 point performance.
“I’ve been trying to get to the basket more, and I’ve been really working on my free throws, so its just getting to the paint and trusting myself once I get to the free throw line,” said Sharps.
Sharps also praised the performance of his teammates during the victory.
“They all played amazing, Louden stepped up, I don’t know if he missed a single shot from the floor and he was knocking them down from the free throw line,” he concluded.
Logan saw multiple players sidelined due to injury during the game including senior guard Scotty Browning.
Reece Carden was still sidelined for the Skyhawks during the contest.