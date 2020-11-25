It’s a season of change for Logan County’s three high school boys’ basketball teams this year.
Man, Logan and Chapmanville are in three separate classifications this season as West Virginia begins its pilot four-class system which will run through the 2021-22 season.
Man drops down to Class A, while Chapmanville remains in 2A and Logan moves back up to Triple-A.
All three teams had been in the same Class AA sectional the last four years.
The goal for the Hillbillies, Tigers and Wildcats is the same.
Make it to the state tournament in Charleston and all three hope to be there.
Man, which went 18-6 last season as a Double-A school and recorded the most wins in a single season in school history, seem to have the best shot of them all.
With all of its players back from last year’s team which graduated no seniors, Coach T.J. Blevins’ Billies are being tabbed as one of the top Single-A teams in the state heading into the preseason.
Man was scheduled to open the season on Dec. 11 at home against Buffalo, however, the season was delayed until Jan. 11 by Gov. Jim Justice due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The Billies’ new Class A sectional should be an interesting one as the Billies are set to participate in a new section with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia. Sherman and Van, two Class A schools in Boone County, round out the field.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
Blevins, going into his fifth season, said his players have rose to the challenge, going from a winless season, to seven wins, to 10, and then last year hitting the 18-win plateau.
“They bought into the program two years ago after their freshman season,” Blevins said.
Versatility is the name of the game for the Billies in Blevins’ system.
Man likes to run-and-gun and no one is afraid to step out and launch a 3-pointer.
Everyone can shoot, so everyone is a threat with the long range jumper.
“At any time any of them can shoot the 3,” Blevins said. “We like to run and gun. If we come down the floor three on one or three on two they’ve got the green light. Everyone of them on the floor. They’ve got the green light to pull up and shoot.”
Man was led last season by 6-foot-5 junior Ball, who averaged 19.2 points and 9.5 points per game. He closed out the year with 12 double-double performances. Ball also had a team-best 49 blocked shots.
Also returning is starter Caleb Blevins, a 6-3 junior, who averaged 13.3 points a game and was Man’s top 3-point shooter, sinking 53 from beyond the arc. Blevins, the coach’s son, broke a school record last season for 3-point shooting.
Jeremiah Harless, a 6-3 junior, averaged five points a game last season and is another starter who comes back.
Peyton Adams, Man’s starting point guard, is also back. Adams, a 5-8 senior guard, checked in at 9.6 points per contest last season. He dished out a team-high 100 assists and made 38 shots from 3-point land.
Ryan Cozart, a 6-3 senior and yet another returning starter, averaged 6.1 points a game last season, making 15 3s.
Transfers Israel Canterbury of Belfry, Ky., and Colton Blankenship of Mingo Central come into the Man fold and are expected to be key contributors.
Chapmanville and Logan will have some work to do.
The Wildcats lost 6-4 All-Stater David Early, the school’s all-time leading scorer, to graduation. Early, now playing at Marshall University, was the runner-up for last year’s Bill Evans Player of the Year Award. Also lost to graduation was starting guard Noah Cook.
Logan closed out last season with a 15-8 record and were ranked No. 5 in the state in Class AA when the campaign was first halted then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Wildcats were to play Poca in one of the two Region 4 co-finals and were looking to reach the state tournament for the first time in eight years but never got a chance to finish out the season.
The youthful Wildcats, however, return a lot of talent from last year’s team.
“We are really excited about this group,” Logan coach Zach Green said. “We have some holes to fill but we do not feel that we are going to be taking a step back. We have a bunch of young kids. After having a year under their belts you could really see their bodies changing when we were doing conditioning before everything was shut down. We are going to have a team will long, athletic versatile guys. They can do a lot of things on both ends.”
One of the many key Wildcat returnees is Mitchell Hainer, a 6-5 All-State guard/wing.
Garrett Williamson, a sophomore, is back. He had a strong freshman year for the Wildcats.
Starters Aiden Slack (6-2), a sophomore, and junior Jarron Glick (6-4) also return.
Spot-starter Carson Kirk, a junior, is also back for Logan.
Junior Trey Brown, who started some games as well for the Wildcats last season, returns as well.
Cameron Hensley, a 6-2 junior, is another returning player for the Cats. Logan will also look to Aiden Martin, Scottie Browning and Corey Townsend for depth.
Browning, the younger brother to former Logan All-State player and Marshall hoopster Stevie Browning, has grown six inches, Green said.
“We’ve got at least 10 players who will be in the mix for a lot of the minutes this year,” Green said.
Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County join Logan in the new Class AAA Region 4 Section 2.
Opposite Logan in the other sectional, Class AAA Region 4 Section 1, and possible regional opponents are Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
For Chapmanville, its dreams of winning three straight Class AA state titles came to a close last year as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the season.
The Tigers were 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA and were heavily favored to beat Winfield in their regional co-final.
Chapmanville has huge holes to fill as three senior starters were lost to graduation in All-State players Obinna Killen (6-9), Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins. Killen, now a teammate of Early’s at Marshall, was third in the Bill Evans Award voting last year.
“We’re going to be extremely young this year,” Tigers’ coach Brad Napier said. “But I think we have some talent. Guys just have to step up. We also have to find leadership too. We lost some great leaders from last year’s team, three great senior leaders, state have been in state tournament every year that they’ve played. We have to find leadership, whether it be from a freshman or a sophomore or a junior or whoever. That will be the key to our success.”
The Tigers return sophomores Brody Dalton (6-4) and Isaiah Smith, both of whom started as freshman last season.
Colton Craddock, 6-1 junior, also returns as well as a host of others.
Chapmanville will have a new three-team sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty Raleigh.
Opposite CRHS in Region 3 Section 1 are Bluefield, Summers County and Wyoming East.