The season came to an end for the Logan High School girls’ soccer team with Wednesday’s 9-1 loss at Poca in the Class AA/A sectional tournament.
Madison Mullins scored the only goal for the Lady Cats on an assist from Peyton Ilderton.
Logan closed out the abbreviated 2020 season with a 2-3 record.
“I think it was a really difficult season because from week to week you didn’t know if you were going to be able to play or even practice,” Logan coach Jack Stewart said. “Depending on your color on the map on Saturday you had to scramble and try to find games, which was never easy. I am really proud of the girls because this year it would have been really easy to just quit and give up but they stayed committed which says a lot about them not only as athletes but as people.
“I think the future is bright with what we have coming from the middle school next year and we return all but four seniors so we are excited about next year and hopefully it will be more of a normal season.”
SCOTT 19, CHAPMANVILLE 0: The season came to an end for the Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team with Wednesday night’s 19-0 loss at Scott in the Class AA/A sectional tournament.
The Tigers finished with a 3-2-2 record on the abbreviated season.
No further details were available on the game.
SCOTT 17, MAN 0: The Man High School soccer team saw its season come to a close with Tuesday’s 17-0 loss at Scott in the sectional tourney.
No further information was available.