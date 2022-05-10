The high school baseball postseason kicked off on Monday across the Mountain State.
Defending Class AA State Champion Logan (17-6) was voted as the No. 1 seed seed in the Region IV Section II field while county rival Chapmanville (16-8) came in with the No. 2 seed.
Other teams in the tournament are No. 3 seed Scott (7-13), No. 4 seed Wayne (11-12), and No. 5 seed Mingo Central (8-16).
On the other side of the county the Man Hillbillies (16-7) also drew the No. 1 seed in the Class A Region IV Section I field. Other teams in the section are No. 2 seed Sherman (17-7), No. 3 seed Buffalo (11-15), No. 4 Tug Valley (12-16), No. 5 seed Van (4-10), and No. 6 seed Tolsia (3-16).
The winners of the sectional tournaments will advance to the Region IV Championships which will be May 24-May 26. Below are both sectional schedules in full.
Class AA Region IV Section II(All games at 6 p.m.)
Monday, May 9
Game 1 — Wayne 6, Mingo Central 1
Tuesday, May 10
Game 2 — No. 3 Scott at No. 2 Chapmanville
Game 3 — No. 4 Wayne at No. 1 Logan
Wednesday, May 11
Game 4 — No. 5 Mingo Central at Game 2 loser
Thursday, May 12
Game 6 — Winners bracket final
Game 6 — Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, May 13
Game 7 — Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 winner
Saturday, May 14
Game 8 — Championship
Class A Region IV Section I
Monday, May 9
Game 1 — Tug Valley 9, Van 8
Game 2 — No. 6 Tolsia at No. 3 Buffalo
Tuesday, May 10
Game 3 — No. 4 Tug Valley at No. 1 Man
Game 4 — Game 2 winner at No. 2 Sherman
Wednesday, May 11
Game 5 — Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser
Game 6 — No. 5 Van at Game 4 loser
Thursday, May 12
Game 7 — Winners bracket final
Game 8 — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
Friday, May 13
Game 9 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 loser
Saturday, May 14
Game 10 — Championship
