LOGAN - The Class AA Region 4 Section 2 softball tournament is right around the corner and it appears to be up for grabs this year.
Chapmanville is the four-time defending sectional champions but the young Lady Tigers are having a rebuilding season.
The Lady Tigers are 12-9 overall heading into the final week of the regular season but Chapmanville has a 7-1 record against sectional opponents this season with sweeps over Logan, Scott and Mingo Central, a 1-0 win over Man and a 2-1 loss in eight innings to Lincoln County, the host of this year's sectional tourney.
Lincoln County sports a 14-12 record and a 5-2 mark within the section with losses to Man (3-1) and Scott (13-11) and wins over Chapmanville, Logan, Man, Mingo and Scott.
In last year's sectionals at Madison, Lincoln County defeated Chapmanville 5-2 in eight innings to force a winner-take-all final with the Lady Tigers, then lost 14-0 to CRHS in the championship game.
Chapmanville and Lincoln County, along with Man, look to be the top three seeds for this year's tourney, which is set to begin on April 29.
Man is currently 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the section, while Logan is 7-17, 3-3, and Scott 6-10, 4-4. Man has a pair of 3-1 wins over Lincoln County and Scott. Logan has two wins over Mingo and a victory over Scott.
Winless Mingo Central is 0-24, 0-7, and will most likely be the sixth and final seed.
Logan first-year coach Jason Davis, also in a rebuilding year with his Lady Cats, summed up the up for grabs and unpredictable nature of the postseason saying, "The Tampa Bay Lightning just got swept. And they were the best team in the NHL."
The Lightning were 62-16-4 this season but the Columbus Blue Jackets upset them in the NHL playoffs in a four-game sweep, Davis pointed out.
"There's a lot of parity in this year's sectionals," Davis said. "I think Lincoln County, Chapmanville and Man are going to be the top three teams. I don't know in what order though."
Davis said the sectional tourney teams all have strong softball traditions.
Chapmanville has been most successful in recent years, winning the 2016 Class AA state championship and finishing as the state runner-ups to Herbert Hoover the last two years.
"There are some solid softball schools in this section," he said. "The parents work with them all the way up. When they get to this level for us we do a little bit of coaching but the dads, the grandpas, the uncles and the brothers sit on those buckets and catch 300 pitches every other day. They build the program. We're just trying to keep it going."
The sectional seeds are expected to be known some time this week.
The seedings are voted on by the sectional coaches.
WINFIELD 10, LOGAN 3: The Logan High School softball team fell to 7-17 overall and 6-8 in the Cardinal Conference with Thursday's 10-3 Senior Night loss to Winfield at the Logan Softball Complex.
Logan is 1-5 in its last six games.
Winfield led 2-0 after one inning before Logan was able to tie it with one run each in the second and third innings.
The Generals then plated five runs in the top of the fourth to lead 7-2. Three more runs in the fifth then put the game away.
Winfield outhit Logan 12-7. The Lady Cats committed two errors in the game to one for the Generals.
Haley Maynard hit a solo home run to lead Logan. Katie Fleming was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Emma Elkins was also 2-for-3 and Sarah Noe added a double. Ashlyn Conley had a single and an RBI.
Abby Loyd and Lolo Baber both hit home runs for Winfield. Loyd was 2-for-4 with three runs knocked in. Baber drove in three runs. Elyssa Medley went 3-for-5 with with doubles and three RBIs. Laney Machado also had two hits including a double.
Medley pitched the complete game win for Winfield, going seven innings and allowing three earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Chloe Bryant was the starting and losing pitcher for Logan. She tossed four innings and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout and four walks. Emma Vinson pitched the last two innings, yielding three runs (one earned) on four hits with four Ks and no walks.
Winfield improved to 17-9 on the season with the win.
Logan has three scheduled games left in the regular season. The Lady Cats head to Westside on April 24, host Point Pleasant on April 26 and then host Scott on April 27 in the finale.
SCOTT 3, MAN 2: The Man High School softball team dropped a 3-2 game at Scott on Thursday, falling to 7-7 on the season.
The Lady Billies were coming off Wednesday afternoon's 1-0 loss in 10 innings at Chapmanville in a makeup game.
Man's home game with Logan on Friday was rained out.
Man has five scheduled games left in the regular season beginning with Monday's home contest against Sherman at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Billies head to Lincoln County on Tuesday, play at Tug Valley on Thursday, April 25, host Wyoming East on April 26 and host Fayetteville on April 27 at 1 p.m.
MINGO'S NEW HOME: After eight years the Mingo Central High School softball team finally has a diamond and facility to call their own.
Mingo Central held their dedication game on Wednesday for their new field atop Miner Mountain as the Miners played county rival Tug Valley in a home doubleheader.
The newly named Patrick Cline Softball Field is on campus and sits adjacent to the Mingo Central High School building. In previous years, the Miners have primarily used the softball field at the old Burch High School.
"We would like to welcome everyone to our new softball field. This is an extremely exciting day for us," Mingo Central Athletic Director and Vice Principal Dr. Ted Kinder said during the pregame ceremonies. "We call this our field of dreams because this is something we have wanted for quite a while and now we have this beautiful playing facility that is only going to get better as we continue to add to it."
Tug Valley spoiled the dedication day as the Lady Panthers swept Mingo Central in the twinbill, winning 10-0 and 14-1.
Mingo Central hosted Chapmanville on the new field on Tuesday but lost 11-0 to the Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville coach Ronnie Ooten gave the new facility rave reviews, saying before Wednesday's game at Logan, "They've got a nice one up there."
There is still work to do on the Mingo Central campus as the Miners will also have a new baseball facility as well. The baseball facility will sit directly beside the softball field when complete. A press box, concession stand and restroom area will also be built between the two fields, according to reports.
"Today we celebrate our Lady Miners, our coaches, and everyone that had a hand in helping build this facility. I say it is a great day to be a Lady Miner," MCHS Principal Daniel Dean said. "It is a great day to be a Lady Miner!!"
Tug Valley improved to 17-8 on the season with the two wins.
Jarrid McCormick of the Williamson Daily News contributed to this report. Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.