ABOVE: The senior members of the 2021 Chapmanville Regional High School football team. Pictured in the front row, from left, Sam Leslie, Will Kirkendall, Ketih Kennedy and Jereme Browning. In the back row, from left, Benji Crouse, Evan Plumley, JT Craddock and Ryan Chapman. The Tigers, 2-3 last year, open the regular season on Aug. 27 at Sissonville. CRHS had a preseason game against Wyoming East on Friday at home.
LEFT: The 2021 Logan High School football seniors. Pictured in the front row, from left, Chance Maynard, Carson Kirk, Noah McNeely and Kolton Goldie. In the back row from left, senior water girl Madison Mullins, Landon Adkins, Jordan Hayes, Tristan Burgess and Matthew Hutchinson. The Wildcats, 2-4 last season, scrimmaged against Clay County on Friday night at home.
RIGHT: The senior members of the Man High School football team. Pictured in the front row, from left, Chase Stafford, Colby Woodall, Brady Hall-Montgomery, Israel Canterbury and James Bowens. In the back row, from left, Xander Mullins, Jayden Brown, Braxton Mills, Jeremiah Harless, Carson Poe and Justin Copley. Not pictured, Justin Grimmett. The Hillbillies, 4-4 last season, are set to open the 2021 grid campaign on Aug. 27 at home against Logan. Man scrimmaged on Saturday at George Washington vs. GW and Wayne.
