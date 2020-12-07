HUNTINGTON — Generally speaking, the week of Senior Day brings a time for reflection on the careers of players who are winding down their collegiate careers.
Some seniors have thoughts of moving on to the next level with football.
Others are coming to the realization that their time in football is nearing an end.
Either way, it is normally a time that helps close out the end of a chapter.
But 2020, though? Not even Senior Day can avoid mass confusion set on by COVID-19.
In response to the pandemic and its impact on sports, the NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility, which means that, technically, seniors can return to their respective programs next year as well.
It’s just another oddity in a year full of them for Marshall players and college athletes in general as they try to wrap their head around the 2020 season.
“It’s really up in the air for all these seniors,” Marshall defensive back Nazeeh Johnson said. “Some say they’re leaving, some say they’re not. It’s just really up in the air, so we’re just going to take it day by day and just focus on this week.”
This week, Marshall’s task is taking on a Rice team that has just three games under its belt this season.
However, the Owls have been solid all-around despite a 1-2 record coming in, meaning the Herd has to be locked in to avoid an upset bid late in the season.
For the seniors, focus is imperative and it’s that much more difficult with so much uncertainty surrounding their futures.
Johnson, who has been with the program for five years, will be one of the captains for Saturday’s game and give a speech to his team the evening before the kickoff against Rice.
Throughout the difficult season, Johnson has been one of the team’s leaders with a consistent message for his fellow teammates.
“If you play like this was your last year, then you won’t have no regrets,” Johnson said. “Don’t even put it in your mind like, ‘I can come back next year.’ Me, Beck (Tavante Beckett), and a couple others try to play every game like this is our last opportunity that we’re going to play at Marshall. We just leave it all on the field.”
Marshall’s seniors this season don’t want to see another occurrence like what happened with last year’s seniors when they were close to solidifying a berth in the Conference USA Championship, only to lose focus in a loss at Charlotte that knocked them from contention.
Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette said it was part of a career with the Herd that involved many lessons learned. Now the team is trying to put all the pieces together to finish out 2020 in championship form.
“We’ve got enough leadership, enough talent on this team to be great,” Mollette said. “I think we need to continue to prove it every week.”
Mollette reinforced Johnson’s mentality of players going about business like it’s their last snap because, truth be told, in the world of COVID-19 and college football, it might be.
“We’ve been reiterating the point that you’ve got to play every single practice, every single workout, everything like you’re not going to get the chance tomorrow,” Mollette said.
Mollette is part of an offensive line that features five seniors — some of which could move on to the NFL draft and others who could return to the team next season.
While who is staying and who is leaving remains to be seen, quarterback Grant Wells said the success he’s had during his first year starting has been predicated on those players in front of him, so he wants the Herd to finish out its season on top as a tribute to them and to the strength of the team in the constant face of adversity.
“When you mention seniors and you mention offense, it comes without saying, the offensive line,” Wells said. “I’ve got to give all the credit for my success to those guys up front and the support they’ve shown me and just how they’ve got my back through this whole season.
“Everybody needs everybody’s back this season.”
Technically, Marshall has 18 seniors on its 2020 roster. It is not known how many will walk during Senior Day festivities on Saturday.