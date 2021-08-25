CHAPMANVILLE — Returning seniors Hollee Blair and Baylee Belcher are back to lead the Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team this season.
CRHS is set to open the season on Aug. 26 at home in a quad match against Logan, Winfield and Scott.
“Hollee is stronger and more accurate with her spikes this season, so we expect her to lead the team in kills,” CRHS coach Paula Thomas said. “We’re glad to have Baylee back after a late season injury last year.”
Sophomore hitters Hollie Bell and Chloe Thompson are also returning.
“Both are good at the net both hitting and blocking,” Thomas said. “Mikayla Vance does a good job as defensive specialist. We’re still trying to settle into the rest of our lineup. We graduated two setters last years, so we’ve been trying a few people to see who will be our primary setter. Bella Belcher and Latosha Perry have stepped up and played some varsity in scrimmages.”
Joining the staff is former Lady Tigers’ coach Angie Willis.
“Assistant Coach Angie Willis has been a big help,” Thomas said. “Once we get our lineup in place,we expect to be competitive. We’re hoping to have a complete season without any interruptions.”
LOGAN
The Logan volleyball team, coached by Alice Hensley, will rely on its three seniors — Alyssa Goff, Shyann Evans and Chloe Bryant — for leadership this season.
“I have 12 girls this year on the team,” Hensley said. “One of my seniors that is returning is Alyssa Goff, who has played all four years for me. She’ll be counted heavily this year. The other two seniors are Shyann Evans and Chloe Bryant.”
Rylee Conn, a junior, will also be counted on for contributions this season.
The Lady Cats have four sophomores in Addison Brumfield, Hallie White, Madison Adams and Katie Collins.
The freshmen team members are Emilee Mullins, Lauren Adkins, Brooklyn Ferrell and Charlie Albright.
“Our goal is to take it one match at a time,” Hensley said. “We are young, so it’s going to be a rough start but I think we will surprise some teams on down the road.”
Logan is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 26 in a tri-match at Chapmanville against the host Lady Tigers, Winfield and Scott.
The Lady Cats then host Tug Valley on Aug. 30 in the home opener before going to Chapmanville on Aug. 31 for a quad match against the host Lady Tigers, Scott and Herbert Hoover.
MAN
The Man High School volleyball team, coached by Orlando Washington, is scheduled to open the 2021 season on Sept. 2 at Chapmanville in the county tri-match with the host Lady Tigers and also Logan.
The Lady Billies are set to play in two tournaments at Buffalo this fall.
Also on the slate is a home-and-away series with Chapmanville and a home match with Logan.
Coach Washington could not be reached for comment.