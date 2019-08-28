CHAPMANVILLE - With a senior-laden team, the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' soccer squad hopes to improve on last year's 6-14-1 season.
The Lady Tigers are slated to open the season on Sept. 3 at Wyoming East, then host county rival Logan on Sept. 4 in a pair of 6 p.m. kickoffs.
"We have several returning seniors that we are counting on to lead the team," CRHS coach Valerie Thompson said. "Patricia Haddox and Baylie Holton have been the heart of our defense and Leeta Adkins, Sierra Jones and Ayana Carver are doing amazing at midfield. We have a couple newcomers to the program in Abbie Myers and Bryanna Marcum that are really putting in the work and picking up the sport fast. Angel Conley has been filling in for us at goalie and working hard."
The Lady Tigers competed in Lincoln County's Soccerama recently.
Chapmanville beat Sherman 6-2, with Abbie Myers scoring all six goals.
CRHS also tied Mingo Central 2-2, with Myers and Sierra Jones scoring for the Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville lost to Scott 2-1, with Myers scoring the only goal.
The Lady Tigers fell to Riverside 4-1 as Haddox scored the only goal.
CRHS also had losses to Lincoln County and Logan.
The Lady Tigers have a new assistant coach in Lisa Adkins.
MINGO CENTRAL 13, MAN 1: Man High School, fielding its first ever prep soccer team this season, lost 13-1 at home to Mingo Central last Friday, Aug. 23 in its inaugural match.
Man is coached by Jeff Gore.
The co-ed team has 18 players on their roster, including: seniors Cierra Mosley, Desiree Wise, Trenton Davis, Jasmine Tomblin, Ailee Blevins and Gary Plumley; juniors Jessica Parker, William Davis, Brandon Maynard and Casey Rayburn; sophomores Jordin Francis, Makaya Ward and Madison Cooper; and freshmen Matthew Smith, Harleigh Caldwell, Jaxon Tipton, Kaylee Williams and Ayden Endicott.
The Billies were slated to have a rematch at Mingo Central on Tuesday. Man plays at Tug Valley on Sept. 4 at 6:15 p.m. and hosts Belfry, Kentucky, on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.
WINFIELD 14, LOGAN 0: The Logan High School boys' soccer team opened the season with a 14-0 loss at home to Winfield on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Logan, coached by Labern Jenkins, was slated to host Tug Valley on Monday. The Wildcats play at Mingo Central on Thursday at 6 p.m., then play at Nitro on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 6. The Cats were 0-18-2 last season with ties coming against Chapmanville and Tug Valley, so Saturday's defeat increased Logan's winless streak to 21 games.
Logan's roster is made up of: seniors Kyle Browning, Will Dowdy, Aaron Hensley, Kyrell Minter and Logan Hunter; sophomores Samuel Adkins, Noah McNeely and Matthew Hutchinson; juniors Jerry Browning and Tyler Robinette; and freshmen Riley Reed, Jordan Porter, Luke Spurlock, Dylan Watkins and Jamari Turner.
C'VILLE BOYS: The Chapmanville Regional High School boys' soccer team, coached by Jay Trump, is set to open the season on Sept. 3 at Tug Valley.
The Tigers were 7-10-4 last season.
Just eight players are listed on the CRHS official roster on the WVSSAC website. Those are: senior Xavier Trump; sophomores Aden Runyon, Mark Carner, Brycen Tomblin, Dillon Holton and Nathanial Pritchard; and freshmen Nathaniel Blankenship and Bryson Adkins.
GIRLS
LINCOLN COUNTY 9, LOGAN 4: The Logan High School girls' soccer team lost 9-4 at Lincoln County in the season opener last Saturday at Hamlin. Logan, led by first year coach Jack Stewart, is scheduled to play at Mingo Central on Thursday at 8 p.m., then host Wyoming East on Saturday at 11 a.m.
LHS was 5-14-2 last season.
The Lady Cats' roster is comprised of: seniors Kalee Vernatter, Demi Lester, Emily Ball and Stevy Kirkland; juniors Abree Browning, Tiffany May, Kelsey Lowe, Lexi Rainwater, Sydney McGraw and Kalea Fleming; sophomores Emma Elkins, Peyton Ilderton, Madison Mullins, Kendra Ooten and Allie Burton; and freshmen Natalie Blankenship, Madison Whitt, Brooklyn White and Trenedy Clemens.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.