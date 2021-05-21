Several Logan County high school cheerleaders were named to the All-Cardinal Conference cheer squad, which was released by the league office and picked by the conference coaches.
Logan High School's McKenzie Akers and Chapmanville Regional High School's Kaylee Tomblin were voted to the First Team.
On the Second Team was Logan's Anna Holstein and Chapmanville's Katelyn Woody.
Logan's Hallee Keene and Chloe Smith were Honorable Mention along with Chapmanville's Haylee Webb.
Other First Team picks were: Poca's Courtney Graley; Winfield's Emma Miller; Herbert Hoover's Kennedy Fox; Sissonville's Hailey Skeen; Wayne's Anna Fry; Nitro's Emily Scipio; and Scott's Carlie Doczi.
On the Second Team were: Poca's Logan Holbert; Winfield's Bri Hutchinson; Hoover's Lexi Ramos and Brooke Elmore; Sissonville's Kendal Given; Wayne's Jaci Atkins; Nitro's Sarah Aman; and Scott's Ashley Day.
The other Honorable Mention selections by the coaches were: Poca's Sidney Walls; Winfield's Kylee Huffman and Emma Crouch; Hoover's Haley Fragale; Sissonville's Madison Petry; Wayne's Elora Spradlin; and Scott's Madi McCloud.