Several Logan County basketball players were named to the All-Cardinal Conference hoop teams, which were released recently by league commissioner Ollie Hunting.
Logan High School's Jarron Glick and Garrett Williamson were named to the First Team, alongside Chapmanville Regional's Brody Dalton.
Logan's Scotty Browning and Aiden Slack and Chapmanville's Zion Blevins, Devon Workman and Isaiah Smith were voted Honorable Mention All-Conference by the coaches.
On the girls' side, Chapmanville's Hollee Blair was on the First Team with Logan's Peyton Ilderton and Jill Tothe.
Logan's Abbie Myers and the Lady Tigers' Claire Dingess were on the Second Team. Chapmanville's Jaiden Mahon and Logan's Natalie Blankenship were Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Also on the boys' First Team were: Poca's Isaac McKneely; Winfield's Blake Morris; Herbert Hoover's Devin Hatfield; Nitro's Kolton Painter and Joseph Udoh; and Scott's Cavin White.
On the Second Team were: Winfield's Ethan Kincaid; Hoover's Eli Robertston; Sissonville's Dylan Griffith; Wayne's Bryan Sansom; and Scott's Landon Stone and Reece Carden.
The Honorable Mention boys' selections were: Jackson Toney and Ethan Payne of Poca; Seth Shilot of Winfield; Trey Chapman of Hoover; Brandon Dotson of Wayne; Trevor Lowe of Nitro; and Braxton Dolin of Scott.
Other First-Team girls' picks were: Meghan Taylor of Winfield; Taylor Ray of Herbert Hoover; Sydney Farmer of Sissonville; Alana Eaves and Jasmine Tabor of Wayne; and Baylee Goins and Brooklyn Bowen of Nitro.
Named to the girls' Second Team were: Devin Ord of Poca; Lindsey Moore of Winfield; Caroline Woody of Hoover; Madison McCutcheon of Sissonville; Haley Wallace of Wayne; Taylor Maddox and Patricia Ward of Nitro; and Gracie Ferrell of Scott.
On the Honorable Mention squad were: Alexis Kowaloski of Poca; Kennedy Shilling and Sofia Lopez of Winfield; Maddie Harper of Hoover; Zoey McCutheon and Kennedy Jones of Sissonville; and Shea Miller and Leah Davis of Scott.
Goins was the girls' Cardinal Conference Player of the Year. She led the Wildcats to the 2021 regular season league championship and later the Class AAA state title. Nitro's Pat Jones was the Coach of the Year.
McKneely was the Player of the Year of the boys' side.
The Nitro boys also captured the league title to go along with the girls. Nitro's Austin Lowe as the Coach of the Year.