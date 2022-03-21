Several Logan County boys' basketball players were named to the All-Cardinal Conference team.
The squad, voted on by the league's coaches, was released on Monday.
On the First Team from Logan High School were Scotty Browning, Garrett Williamson and Jackson Tackett. The three helped the Wildcats to a 23-3 season and state tourney berth.
Logan's Jaxon Cogar and Aiden Slack were Honorable Mention.
Chapmanville's Brody Dalton was on the First Team, while Zion Blevins and Isaiah Smith were named to the Second Team. Colton Craddock and Devon Workman were Honorable Mention.
Scott's Reece Carden was a First-Team pick. Landon Stone, Braxton Dolin and Jaren Gaiter were Honorable Mention.
Poca's Isaac McKneely was on the First Team and named Player of the Year. The Dots' Allen Osborne was named as the Conference Coach of the Year.
Nitro's Kolton Painter and Trevor Lowe were also First-Team picks along with Herbert Hoover's Devin Hatfield and Winfield's Seth Shilot.
ALL-CARDINAL GIRS: Several Logan County girls' basketball players were named to the All-Cardinal Conference team as well.
On the First Team was Logan High School senior Peyton Ilderton. She helped lead the Lady Cats to the Class AAA state championship last Saturday as Logan defeated Fairmont Senior, 27-26, in the finals at the Charleston Coliseum. Ilderton averaged better than 21 points a game this season.
Ilderton was also voted as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year.
Logan's Kevin Gertz and Wayne's Wade Williamson were named as Co-Coaches of the year.
The Lady Cats and Pioneers tied for the regular season league championship with one conference loss apiece as the teams split during the season.
Logan's Emma Elkins was on the Second Team, while the Lady Cats' Abbie Myers, Halle Crouse and Natalie Blankenship were Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Chapmanville Regional High School was represented by First-Team pick Haley Fleming, Second-Team selection Daizi Farley and Jaiden Mahon, Claire Dingess and Chole Thompson who were Honorable Mention.
Also on the First Team were: Brooke Adkins, Addie Adkins and Jasmine Tabor of Wayne; Taylor Maddox of Nitro; Meghan Taylor and Kennedy Dean of Winfield; Kynna Britton of Sissonville; Taylor Ray of Herbert Hoover; and Gracie Ferrell of Scott.
The other Second Team picks were: Laneigh Brooks of Wayne; Emily Lancaster and Patricia Ward of Nitro; Lindsey Moore of Winfield; Maddison McCutchen of Sissonville; Sasha Savetava of Hoover; Kelsey Harper of Scott; and Zoey Williams of Poca.
The other Honorable Mention selections were: Danielle Ward and Ava Edwards of Nitro; Kennedy Schilling and Antonela Johnson of Winfield; Makaela Ullman, Haley Jarrett and Kennedy Jones of Sissonville; Caroline Woody, Regan Geary and Courtney Dunbar of Hoover; Jenna Butcher of Scott; and Brooke Campbell of Poca.