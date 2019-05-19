It was a down year as a whole for Logan County High School softball.
No team made it as far as the regional tournament, and Chapmanville Regional High School, the most successful county team in recent years, saw its string of reaching three straight Class AA state championship games and state tourneys come to an end.
But that doesn't mean there wasn't any success stories.
That was evident in this year's All-Cardinal Conference Softball Team, which was revealed on Thursday as several players from Chapmanville and Logan landed spots on the all-conference teams. Man High School, a Class AA independent, is not a member of the league.
Chapmanville had nine players named to the all-conference team -- three each on the first, second and honorable mention squads.
Logan High School had two on the first team, two on the second team and four more named honorable mention.
Chapmanville, which finished 17-13, falling to Lincoln County, 10-9 in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game, had Tabitha Adkins, Jenna Barker and Sierra Cook on the first team.
Bailey Parsons, Shea Pridemore and Ashleigh Mahon were on the second team for the Lady Tigers, while Sidnee Varney, Baylee Belcher and Katlin Moore were honorable mention.
Logan, a 9-20 season this year under first-year coach Jason Davis, had Abby Baisden and Ashlyn Conley on the first team, Raegan Quick and Sarah Noe on the second team and Hailey Maynard, Katie Fleming, Emma Vinson and Chloe Bryant voted honorable mention.
The all-conference selections were made by the 10 Cardinal Conference coaches.
Barker, a junior third baseman, hit .304 this season for Chapmanville with one home run, 23 RBI, a .420 slugging percentage and five doubles.
Adkins, a senior pitcher and outfielder, hit .316 with three homers, 10 RBIs, eight doubles and a .461 slugging average. She was 6-5 within the pitching circle with a 3.08 ERA, one save and 70 strikeouts with just 15 walks.
Cook, a sophomore pitcher and first baseman, had a 8-6 record on the mound for the Lady Tigers with a 2.04 ERA. She had 133 strikeouts and just 20 walks and had one save.
Mahon, a freshman catcher for CRHS, hit .301 with three homers and a .534 slugging percentage. She was thrust into the starting role this season as last year's starting catcher K.K. Davis sat out most of the season with a knee injury.
Conley, a sophomore shortstop, hit .333 for Logan this season with one home run, 16 RBIs and seven doubles.
Baisden, a sophomore, hit .217 with 13 RBIs. two doubles and a triple.
Quick, a sophomore catcher, hit .298 with 14 RBIs.
Herbert Hoover, the Cardinal Conference regular season champions and the two-time defending Class AA state champion, landed Delani Bucker, Presley McGee, Cortney Fizer, Jessica Canterbury and Rebekah Woody on the first team. Megan Seafler, Taylor Carpenter and Grayson Buckner were on the second team. Caroline Woody was honorable mention.
Nitro, the Region 4 champions and also a state tourney qualifying team alongside Hoover, saw Bella Savilla, Lena Elkins, Kerigan Moore and Sydney Cawley on the first team, Hailey Harr, Morgan Burdette, Haley Carroll and Jordan Nelson on the second team and Carli Miller and Logan Withrow voted honorable mention.
Scott was honored by Jayden Elkins on the first team, Kirsten Arthur on the second team and Emily Scott and Tori Allen honorable mention.
Sissonville had 10 players receive all-conference kudos. Madison Legg, Taylor Long, Jenna Thomas and Emily Taylor were on the first team. Alexis Bailey, Emma Meade, Aly Sobit and Honesty Bragg were second team. Jaelyn Beane and Gracelyn Hill were honorable mention.
Kennedy Dean, Caitlin Short and Faith Gaylor were first-team picks from Winfield. Elyssa Medley, Lola Baber and Laney Machado were on the second team. Gracie Denison, Abby Loyd and Kenzie Hale were honorable mention.
Wayne was honored with the first-team selections of Raegan Roach and Elizabeth Queen. Whitney Sansom was on the second team.
Poca had just two players picked -- Mercedes Bush on the first team and Jordan Phillips on the second team.
Mingo Central, an 0-27 team, did not have any players receive all-conference mention.
