It's been years since Shayna Gore sat in Andrea Santos' Spanish class at Logan High School.
Her Spanish is a bit hazy.
She'll be the first to admit that.
But now, it will be put to the ultimate test.
Gore, a Logan High School graduate and former player at Marshall University, signed on Wednesday with a pro team in Spain.
Gore, who just finished up her playing career with the Marshall University women's basketball team, signed with Unicaja Baloncesto in Malaga City, Spain on Wednesday at the West Logan Giovanni's.
The official announcement was made on her Twitter Page early on Friday morning.
"I've gotta go make Ms. Santos proud now," Gore joked. "I took two years of Spanish in high school but it's so tough."
No worries though.
There's always modern technology to help.
"My mom's boss actually got me a translator from Apple that I could hook up to my phone," Gore said. "When they talk it will translate English back to me. They say where I'm going they speak really really English."
Following her pro contract announcement, Gore's Twitter page and cell phone blew up, as she received dozens and dozens of well wishes and good lucks from family, friends, fans and also people from Spain, welcoming her into their country.
"Welcome to Mlaga," Tweeted David Perez Camarena. "I'm sure you'll enjoy the city on and off the court!"
Tweeted Gore, "Super excited to sign to @unicajaCB in Malaga City, Spain! It's always been a dream to play professional basketball, now I get to do it across the world. Spain, lets get it!"
"My phone has been buzzing all day," Gore said. "I've been on Twitter and I already have a bunch of people welcoming me to the city and to the country."
But again, the language barrier has come into play a bit.
"They've already been very welcoming to me over there. They are tweeting things to me and it's in Spanish. I don't know what they are saying. I'm retweeting it, so I hope that it's not anything bad," Gore joked.
Mlaga is a coastal city in southern Spain and lies on the Costa del Sol (Coast of the Sun) of the Mediterranean, about 60 miles east of the Straits of Gibraltar and about 80 miles north of Africa. The City has a population of 571,026.
Malaga, Spain has a long history as one of the oldest cities in Europe and one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world. It is believed to have been founded around 770 B.C. The city also has a strong cultural and arts heritage and is the birthplace of painter/sculptor Pablo Picasso and actor Antonio Banderas.
Malaga and southern Spain, with its usual warm climate, is known as a popular vacation spot for Europeans wanting to escape the cold winter months.
That's fine with Gore.
"Oh yeah, I'm on the beach!" Gore said. "When they first offered me this I went on line and did some research and saw where it was and saw that there were cruise ships there. It looked like a vacation spot. I'm about to play the game that I love and I'll be on vacation at the same time."
Gore said she already has a passport and will be flying to Washington at the end of the month to get her visa. Then it's off to Spain to join her new team. The Euro League women's season begins in October.
"I've got a passport," Gore said. "Everything is taken care of. They are going to fly me to Washington to the Spanish Embassy at the end of the month. I have to get one last thing and that's my visa so I can live over there. Then they will fly me on to Spain."
Gore is heading to Spain, which is a basketball-mad country.
Other than soccer, basketball is probably the country's second-most popular sport.
Spain has been a strong challenger to the United States at the Olympics and other international competitions for more than 20 years.
"My agent was telling me that Spain is really big on basketball," Gore said. "I was looking and their gym is packed all the time at games. The men's team is already number one in their league and they pack it out. The women's games are also well attended because they love basketball so much in Spain."
As is the case with most Euro League teams, the vast majority of squads are filled with countrymen or countrywomen of the home nation.
Usually only two Americans are allowed per team.
That will be the case for Gore and her team.
The other American on the Unicaja Baloncesto roster is Angelica Robertson, a former player at Marquette. The rest of the roster is made up of Spanish women.
Shayna, meet your new roommate.
"On my team there's only two Americans," Gore said. "It will be me and my roommate, Angelica Robertson, who played at Marquette. She was a WNBA draft pick in 2011. I'm told the coaches and managers are super nice."
Gore said her new team will primarily play against other pro teams from Spain, then toward the end of the season will take on teams from other countries in Europe.
"The way that it's set up you play games in your country and toward the end of the season you play teams from out of the country," she said.
Unicaja Baloncesto is just going into its third year of existence as the organization has had a men's team since the late 1970s. It took Unicaja just two seasons to be promoted to Liga Femenina 2 as the squad finished second in 2017-18 - its first year on the court - and then first in 2018-19. The 2019-20 season tips off in October.
The team is known in Spanish as Unicaja Balonesto de Mlaga. The women's team is also known as UnicajaCB Femenino.
Gore said she's thrilled to be a pro and happy to be going to Spain.
"This has definitely come with a lot of emotion," Gore said. "People have asked how I feel. I'm happy, I'm scared, I'm nervous and I'm anxious. I've never been out of the country so it will be my first time. I will also be away from my family. The furthest I've been away has been Marshall. That's an hour and a half. This is long way away. But I'm really excited and this is a lifetime opportunity that I can't pass up. I'm just really excited to go over there and get to work with my new teammates."
Gore, knowing this day would come, has stayed busy this summer with a regular workout schedule.
She's been a regular gym rat.
"I haven't stopped working out this summer," Gore said. "I've been working out every day. I have a trainer in Hurricane that I've been going to also. I've also been working out a Logan in the field house. (Marshall) Coach (Tony) Kemper still gives me access to the Cam as well. When I'm in Huntington I'm at the Cam and when I'm in Logan I'm at the field house. There's hardly been a day that I've not done something with a basketball."
Gore said she wants to thank her family and friends for their support.
"I really want to thank my family. I want them to know that I appreciate their support and everything that they've done for me over the years," Gore said. "I also want to thank my parents and my aunts and uncles. It starts with my mom and all of this support is what is going to keep me going over there. I'm really going to be far from home. But my family is really going to keep me going. I want to make sure that they know that I've appreciated them."
Gore was recently passed over for a spot on the training roster of the WNBA's Dallas Wings and has since turned east toward Europe, hoping to land a spot there on one of the professional team's rosters.
Her agent, Alicia Lopez and parent company Four Player Sports Agency, helped get her a job in Europe.
"She's awesome," Gore said of Lopez. "Even during basketball season when I couldn't sign she was still keeping in contact with me. My mom and dad and myself thought she was the best fit for me."
With Gore playing overseas she's following in the footsteps of another former Logan and Marshall basketball standout, Stevie Browning, who has played the last couple of seasons in the men's Euro Leagues in Turkey, Hungary and Greece.
Only a handful of Logan County athletes have ever played professionally.
Gore now joins this elite group, which includes: Danny Godby (St. Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds); Max Butcher (Brooklyn Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies 1930s, 40s); Andi Williamson (women's pro softball); Browning (Euro Leagues); Charley Cowan (LA Rams); Lionel Taylor (Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, Houston Oilers); and Lou Green, Chad Akers, Bill Wooten and others who all played minor league baseball.
"I've been talking to Stevie Browning a lot lately. We've been talking and he's been giving me a lot of insights about over there," Gore said. "He's been helping me get ready as much as possible."
She said her agent and parent company Four Player Sports Agency have been very beneficial in helping her reach her dream.
Gore had a successful career with the Thundering Herd. In her senior season this year she averaged 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game and was named to the First-Team All-Conference USA Team. She shot 38 percent from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking a total of 90 3s. She also had 50 steals and nearly 100 assists.
Gore was second in C-USA in scoring last season and was named to the All-Conference Second Team the last two seasons.
Marshall finished 17-15 this past season, falling 83-71 to Appalachian State in the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitational.
Gore, a 5-foot-10 shooting guard, finished her career with 2,081 points, a mark that is third all-time in program history and ties her for sixth in Conference USA's all-time record book.
She said she's going to miss Marshall, West Virginia and the United States but is happy to make this dream come true.
Said Gore in a recent Tweet: "Thank you Marshall University! Because of this school I will walk away a better person and have memories with me forever! It's been a fun ride! I will always bleed green! Go Herd."
She had an illustrious prep career at Logan High School as she led the Lady Cats to the 2013 Class AAA state championship game.
Gore averaged 28 points per game her senior year in 2015 and was named as the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
Named First-Team All-State three years in a row, Gore closed out her prep career with 1,991 points, the most in Logan High School history for either gender.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.