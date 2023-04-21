LOGAN - Nitro and Logan met on the baseball diamond at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan on Thursday, and pitcher Sammy Sheets tossed a dominant game to lead the visitors to a 1-0 victory over the two-time defending Class AA champions in blue and gold.
The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when a wild pitch from Logan's Garrett Williamson allowed Nitro's Devon Hatfield to cross home plate and score, putting the visiting Wildcats up 1-0.
Logan had McCormick Ilderton on third base with one out in the home half of the seventh and a chance to tie the game at 1-all, but a failed bunt by Conner Mullins and a fly out by Jake Ramey ended the contest.
Hatfield was 2-2 at the plate for Nitro, and Sheets and Beau Kelley had the other two hits for the visitors.
Sheets pitched 6.2 innings and struck out five batters while walking five. He gave up just three hits without giving up an earned run. Jace Wilkinson came in the game in the bottom of the seventh to get the final out for Nitro.
Logan's only three hits as a team on the night were a single and double by Dawson Maynard and a triple by Aiden Slack.
Williamson pitched all seven innings for the hosts and fanned 10 batters while walking four. He gave up four hits and did not surrender an earned run.
Nitro head coach David Sneed praised the performance that Sheets delivered on the mound Thursday night.
"Sammy's been waiting for this game all year long," Sneed said. "Throws very hard, a good breaking ball. Didn't have a good breaking ball all night long, and we threw a lot of fastballs in curveball counts, but this is a game that he needed to kind of step it up. He's mid to upper-80's, good control, and we're very, very pleased with his outing tonight."
Logan head coach Kevin Gertz also gave kudos to the way Sheets pitched before tipping his hat to Williamson's outing on the hill as well. He also said that his squad had chances to score and that they need to push runs across early.
The Cats will turn right back around and travel to Nitro tomorrow night for a rematch, and the road doesn't get any easier for Logan after that.
Next Monday, they host a Sissonville team that defeated them 5-4 on March 27 before heading to Scott on Tuesday and Chapmanville on Wednesday, both of whom also handed the Wildcats losses in their prior meetings.
Gertz wants to get his team ready for tournament play, in other words, when the games matter most.
"Unlike a lot of teams, we don't play cupcakes," Gertz said. "Very few teams that we play that we just show up and go win, and we do that because of tournament play. It'd be very easy to go out and try to build our confidence and just go play, but we've never been like that."
Nitro upped their record to 7-13 on the year with the victory while Logan fell to 11-8 with the loss.
Score by innings:
NHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 4 0
LHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.