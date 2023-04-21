Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - Nitro and Logan met on the baseball diamond at Roger E. Gertz Field in Logan on Thursday, and pitcher Sammy Sheets tossed a dominant game to lead the visitors to a 1-0 victory over the two-time defending Class AA champions in blue and gold. 

The game was scoreless until the top of the seventh inning when a wild pitch from Logan's Garrett Williamson allowed Nitro's Devon Hatfield to cross home plate and score, putting the visiting Wildcats up 1-0.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

