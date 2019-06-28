LOGAN - When Jimmy Sheppard was named as the Logan High School football coach last summer he didn't have much time to assemble a staff.
He was named as the Wildcats' coach only days before the start of regular practices.
That left him with a depleted staff.
This year, however, Sheppard has made some additions.
The Wildcats are finishing up three-week summer practices this week and are prepping for the August 30 season opener at Man.
"We made a lot of changes on our staff this year. But we'll have a pretty good coaching staff," said Sheppard, who led the Cats to a 4-6 season in 2018. "Les Goldie comes up from the middle school along with Doctor (Chris) Flanigan. Bo Frye also comes up from the middle school and he will be helping us."
Logan has also added former LHS player Ryan Allen to the staff, along with Shawn Clark, a former Midget League coach with Sheppard. Clark, a veteran coach of a dozen seasons, will help with the wide receivers, Sheppard said.
Last year's Defensive Coordinator, David Toney, however, will not be back. Sheppard said his regular work responsibilities in the Charleston area are the reason.
"We lost David Toney," Sheppard said. "He stepped down because he works in St. Albans and he won't be able to be here for practices."
Sheppard's brother Joey and longtime Logan assistant coach Jason Davis are back, along with Freddie Kazee and Justin Conley.
"We're going to have a full staff this year," Sheppard said. "I got to add some guys that I wanted to have. Last year, we got such a late start. We got a couple of the guys but we didn't get exactly what we wanted. These guys that I have not I've been around for years when I was coaching in Midget League and at the middle school. Shawn Clark helped me coach in Midget League for about 10 years."
MOVING UP: Several returning sophomores and incoming freshman could make an impact this fall.
"They are all good athletes," Sheppard said. "Kaden Dotson is one of those. He's a big kid at middle school and he's grown quite a bit. He'll probably play a lot for us at linebacker. He's 6-3 or 6-4 and about 230. He's a load for a freshman. He'll play a little bit at tight end for us too."
Kolton Godie and Cameron Hensley, a pair of sophomores, made an impact with Logan last season as freshmen.
"Kolton Goldie and Cameron Hensley were both freshmen last year and they struggled early on," Sheppard said. "But by the end of the season they were doing very well and both of them made All-Conference. It's good to get them back."
HENSLEY NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL COACH: Daniel Hensley has been named as the new Logan Middle School football coach.
Hensley, not the Daniel Hensley of Chapmanville who was a former Toughman boxing champion and professional, was a former indoor football player.
Hensley was a former assistant coach at Chapmanville Middle School three years ago.
He will be assisted by Chad Varney and Jake Sheppard.
