Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SETH- The Sherman Tide girls basketball program finished last season with a record of (5-16) and coach Rick Saunders is looking ahead to improving his team’s success this year.

The Sherman girls were eliminated during the first round of class A sectionals last year.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Recommended for you