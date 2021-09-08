Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHAPMANVILLE — It will be a short work week for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team this week.

After falling Monday night at Poca, 52-12, the Tigers, 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference, are set to host Winfield (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.

It will also be the home opener for the Tigers.

Winfield, 0-5 last year, is on a seven-game losing skid, so something has to give.

The Generals lost 37-14 to Herbert Hoover last week after falling 48-10 at Class AAA Hurricane in the opener.

Winfield led Hoover early, 7-0, and tied it 14-14 in the second quarter as Bryson Tate scored on a pair of short touchdown runs. He finished with 112 yards on 17 carries.

But it was all Huskies after that.

Winfield’s defense gave up 477 yards of total offense to Hoover’s high powered offense, led by Devin Hatfield, Dane Hatfield and Hunter Bartley.

“Proud of our guys’ effort,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder told the Charleston Gazette. “And I believe we’re going to win some games. We’re going to continue to improve every week.”

Winfield QB Brycen Brown completed 12 of 20 passes for 106 yards for Winfield, three to Tanner Laughery for 47 yards.

Chapmanville did not play Winfield during the COVID disrupted 2020 season.

The Generals beat CRHS 48-13 in the last meeting in 2019. Chapmanville toppled Winfield 21-12 in 2018.

Winfield leads Chapmanville 18-3 in the all-time series which dates back to 1950.

Chapmanville vs. Winfield Football Series (Winfield leads 18-3):

2019: Winfield 48, Chapmanville 13

2018: Chapmanville 21, Winfield 12

2017: Winfield 50, Chapmanville 19

2016: Winfield 34, Chapmanville 23

2008: Chapmanville 17, Winfield 12

2007: Chapmanville 13, Winfield 10

2003: Winfield 35, Chapmanville 24

2002: Winfield 30, Chapmanville 6

1986: Winfield 23, Chapmanville 21

1975: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 12

1974: Winfield 55, Chapmanville 0

1961: Winfield 33, Chapmanville 0

1960: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 7

1959: Winfield 20, Chapmanville 0

1958: Winfield 41, Chapmanville 19

1957: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 7

1956: Winfield 31, Chapmanville 6

1953: Winfield 40, Chapmanville 12

1952: Winfield 33, Chapmanville 6

1951: Winfield 20, Chapmanville 0

1950: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 6

