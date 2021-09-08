Short work week for C'ville as Tigers host Winfield By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE — It will be a short work week for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team this week.After falling Monday night at Poca, 52-12, the Tigers, 0-2 overall and 0-2 in the Cardinal Conference, are set to host Winfield (0-2, 0-1) on Friday night.Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.It will also be the home opener for the Tigers.Winfield, 0-5 last year, is on a seven-game losing skid, so something has to give.The Generals lost 37-14 to Herbert Hoover last week after falling 48-10 at Class AAA Hurricane in the opener.Winfield led Hoover early, 7-0, and tied it 14-14 in the second quarter as Bryson Tate scored on a pair of short touchdown runs. He finished with 112 yards on 17 carries.But it was all Huskies after that.Winfield’s defense gave up 477 yards of total offense to Hoover’s high powered offense, led by Devin Hatfield, Dane Hatfield and Hunter Bartley.“Proud of our guys’ effort,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder told the Charleston Gazette. “And I believe we’re going to win some games. We’re going to continue to improve every week.”Winfield QB Brycen Brown completed 12 of 20 passes for 106 yards for Winfield, three to Tanner Laughery for 47 yards.Chapmanville did not play Winfield during the COVID disrupted 2020 season.The Generals beat CRHS 48-13 in the last meeting in 2019. Chapmanville toppled Winfield 21-12 in 2018.Winfield leads Chapmanville 18-3 in the all-time series which dates back to 1950.Chapmanville vs. Winfield Football Series (Winfield leads 18-3):2019: Winfield 48, Chapmanville 132018: Chapmanville 21, Winfield 122017: Winfield 50, Chapmanville 19 2016: Winfield 34, Chapmanville 232008: Chapmanville 17, Winfield 122007: Chapmanville 13, Winfield 102003: Winfield 35, Chapmanville 242002: Winfield 30, Chapmanville 61986: Winfield 23, Chapmanville 211975: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 121974: Winfield 55, Chapmanville 01961: Winfield 33, Chapmanville 01960: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 71959: Winfield 20, Chapmanville 01958: Winfield 41, Chapmanville 191957: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 71956: Winfield 31, Chapmanville 61953: Winfield 40, Chapmanville 121952: Winfield 33, Chapmanville 61951: Winfield 20, Chapmanville 01950: Winfield 26, Chapmanville 6 Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView