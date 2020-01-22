POCA — Injuries are starting to mount for the Logan High School girls’ basketball team.
That’s not a good sign heading into the stretch drive of the 2019-20 roundball season.
The Lady Cats still have enough, however, in their game on Monday as Logan won 44-35 at Poca in a Cardinal Conference contest.
Logan, 6-6 overall and 3-5 in the Cardinal Conference, played the game without top scorer and Al-State guard Peyton Ilderton, who was out with a knee injury.
Then, 10 minutes in, starter and All-State guard Jill Tothe had to leave the game due to a suspected broken hand suffered in the Nitro game on Jan. 16, according to Logan coach Kevin Gertz. She scored two points on 1 for 1 shooting.
Still, without Ilderton and Tothe, Logan still managed to come out on top.
Raegan Quick led the Lady Cats with 11 points on the night. Rylee Conn and Emma Elkins tossed in eight points apiece, while Natalie Blankenship and Autumn Adkins tossed in six points each. Alyssa Goff had three points.
Brooke Campbell paced the Dots with a game-high 13 points. Devin Ord netted three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.
Logan led 13-4 after one quarter, 26-17 at the half and 35-28 after three.
The Lady Cats are slated to return to action on Thursday night at home against county rival Chapmanville in a 7 p.m. tipoff.
Logan then plays at Scott on Jan. 27, before hosting Wayne on Jan. 30. The Lady Cats play at Chapmanville on Feb. 3 and travel to Man on Feb. 6 before taking on River View on Feb. 10 in the Little General Shootout at West Virginia State University.
NITRO 66, LOGAN 54: It’s no secret that Peyton Ilderton is the player who makes the Logan High School girls’ basketball team go.
Logan led by 12 points in the first half in Wednesday night’s game at Nitro before leaving due to a knee injury.
The Lady Cats could not regroup and ended up falling 66-54 in the “Battle of the Wildcats” at the Nitro High School gym.
“We were up by 12 when Peyton Ilderton went out with a knee injury with 1:51 left before the half,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said. “She never returned. It was a huge adjustment trying to find an offensive rhythm after that. Our girls battled so hard and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Ilderton finished the game with nine points.
Logan was led by Jill Tothe, who poured in 23 points. She sank all five of the Lady Cats’ 3-pointers and was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line.
Raegan Quick and Emma Elkins each netted eight points on the evening. Natalie Blankenship had four and Autumn Adkins chipped in with a bucket.
Haylee Carroll led Nitro’s balanced attack with 15 points. Baylee Goins had 14. Olivia Collier also broke into double figures with 12 points.
Logan jumped out to a 23-11 lead after the first quarter of play. Tothe scored 15 of Logan’s 23 first quarter points, sinking three treys.
LHS led 35-26 after three but were outscored by Nitro, 25-13, in the decisive third as NHS held a 41-38 lead. Nitro then outpointed Logan 15-6 in the fourth.
Logan was red hot from the foul line as the Lady Cats made 13 of 14 charity tosses for 92.9%. Nitro was just 4 of 10 for 40%.