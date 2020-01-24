LOGAN – It was a lonely bench on Thursday night for the Chapmanville Regional High School girls' basketball team in its game at county rival Logan.
With only nine players dressing and with senior starter Olivia Dalton sitting out with an injury, Chapmanville was definitely playing shorthanded.
It was a good game and a see-saw battle but the Class AA No. 10-ranked Lady Tigers still had enough to defeat the Lady Cats, 47-44, before a spirited crowd at Logan High School's Willie Akers Arena.
“(Logan coach) Kevin (Gertz) had a great game plan,” Chapmanville coach Johnny Williamson said. “He knew that Olivia was out and went with a triangle-and-two on us and that was really effective. But our girls had a really good game and we got them out of that zone.”
Coach Williamson said he hopes to have Dalton back soon.
“She got hurt in the Sissonville game (Jan. 20) and got undercut and landed on her face and has a cracked bone in her cheek,” he said. “Hopefully she will be back on Monday. We really missed her tonight.”
Chapmanville improved to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the Cardinal Conference with the win. Logan fell to 6-7, 3-5.
Logan led by six points, 35-29, but then Chapmanville went on a 12-0 run to grab a six-point fourth quarter lead, 41-35, making it a 12-point swing.
The game then see-sawed back and forth at the very end with the lead changing hands three times.
Logan's Raegan Quick gave her team one-point leads twice in the game's final minutes, the last at 44-43 on a bucket in the lane with 38 seconds to go.
Chapmanville's Ali Williamson then put her team up for good. 45-44, after sinking a pair of free throws with 20.4 seconds to go.
Logan got the ball back, hoping to hold for the game-winning shot put turned the ball over with 11 seconds to go. Chapmanville's Allie Farmer grabbed the loose ball and passed to Williamson, who was fouled with 6.5 ticks showing on the clock.
That put her on the free throw line again on the double bonus. She calmly sank both free throws to give Chapmanville a 47-44 advantage.
The Lady Cats still had a chance and quickly dribbled down court, however, Jill Tothe's 24-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short of the rim for an airball and the game came to an end.
Williamson led Chapmabnville's balanced attack with 13 points. Hollie Blair had 12, while Farmer and Graci Brumfield each tossed in 10 points. Chesney Mullins chipped in with two points.
Tothe and Peyton Ilderton led Logan with 13 points each. Natalie Blankenship pumped in nine points, while Quick had six and Emma Elkins three. Tothe and Blankenship each netted a trio of 3-pointers.
The Lady Cats jumped out to an 8-2 lead early and held an 11-10 advantage after one quarter.
Chapmanville went up for the first time at 17-16 with Williamson's top-side 3-pointer with 3:05 to go until halftime.
Mullins then hit a baseline shot to put CRHS back on top, 20-19. Blair's inside-the-paint shot gave Chapmanville a 22-19 lead at the half.
“Early in the game we didn't find Jill and she hit some shots,” Coach Williamson said. “But after that I thought we played pretty well.”
The game tilted back and fourth in the second half.
Tothe's big 3 with 3:19 remaining in the third gave Logan a 29-27 lead. Farmer then tied it a 29 with a 9-foot baseline shot.
Logan then went on a 6-0 mini run to go up by six after three quarters. Ilderton had two buckets during the span and Quick added the other on a 16-foot shot.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said it was a close battle.
“The two teams went to war,” he said. “It was a very clean game and both teams represented their schools and communities well. The biggest difference in the game was we had 16 turnovers. You can't do that in a close game. They made eight free throws and we only attempted two. It's tough to win that way. Their experience won out.”
It was a big win for Chapmanville over a sectional foe. The Lady Tigers, last year's Class AA Region 4 Section 2 champions, are hoping to get the top seed for the upcoming sectional tournament in late February and advance again to the regional tourney.
Last year, Sissonville foiled Chapmanville's goal of reaching its first state tournament since 2011 by upending the Lady Tigers on their home floor in one of the two regional co-championship games.
Chapmanville improved to 5-1 against sectional foes with Thursday night's win. The Lady Tigers lone loss was a defeat to Mingo Central. CRHS split with the Miners this season.
NEW SECTIONALS: This is the last year for the current six-team sectional format with current makeup of Chapmanville, Logan, Man, Mingo Central, Lincoln County and Scott.
Logan County's three schools will be splitting up into three classes next season as the WVSSAC moves into its new four-class, basketball only pilot system which will last two seasons.
In the just-released proposal, Chapmanville is being placed in Class AA Region 3 Section 2 with Mingo Central and Liberty Raleigh. Region 3 and Section 1 teams, and possible regional tourney foes include Bluefield, Wyoming East and Summers County.
Logan moves into Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 under the proposal with sectional opponents Scott, Wayne and Lincoln County. Region 4 Section 1 is made up of Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
Man High School has Sherman, Tug Valley, Tolsia and Van in its competitive Class A Region 4 Section 1 makeup. Section 2 has Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
THE RIVALRY: With Thursday night's win, Chapmanville improved to 8-1 against Logan in the last nine meetings dating back three seasons.
Last year, Chapmanville beat LHS 56-47 and 58-46 during the regular season and defeated Logan 52-40 in the sectional title game at Mingo Central High School.
Two years ago, the two teams split with Logan winning 62-60 and the Lady Tigers taking a 59-48 decision.
In the 2016-17 season, Chapmanville went 3-0 over Logan, winning 50-31 and 52-42 during the regular season and taking a 43-29 win over the Lady Cats in the sectional finals at Mingo Central.
ON TAP: Logan is scheduled to return to action on Monday at Scott in a 7 p.m. tipoff. LHS then hosts Wayne on Jan. 30 and has a rematch at Chapmanville on Feb. 3.
The Lady Tigers are at Sherman on Monday in a 7 p.m contest. Chapmanville then heads to Poca on Tuesday night before traveling to Nitro on Jan. 30.