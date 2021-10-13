LOGAN — It’s shaping up to be the biggest challenge of the year for the Logan High School football team.
And the biggest challenge for the Wildcats.
Class AA No. 17 Logan (5-2), fresh off last week’s 21-12 homecoming win over Scott, hit the road on Friday night to play at unbeaten Poca (5-0) in a big Cardinal Conference showdown.
The Dots, ranked No. 3 in the state last week in 2A, escaped in a 28-26 win at home over No. 16 Winfield last week in a game which was delayed an hour and 45 minutes due to lightning.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Poca High School’s O.O. White Stadium.
Poca, which has won the last three meetings with the Wildcats, lead 6-4 in the all-time series. The two teams did not meet last year.
Logan, with games left to play against Chapmanville and Herbert Hoover, need a win over the Dots to remain in the playoff picture. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for postseason play.
The Dots, riding a 10-game winning streak going back to last year, will present a huge challenge for the Cats.
“As you win, each game gets bigger and bigger each week,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “They are probably going to be number two in the state this week. They have some great players and some great skilled guys. They are also good up front and well coached. We are going to have to put out a four quarter game in order to beat them.”
Poca was led last week by quarterback Jordan Wolfe, who ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Generals.
Dots’ coach Seth Ramsey said he was happy that his team was able to survive.
“I’m really happy with how the kids kept fighting back and playing and making plays down the stretch of the ballgame,’’ Ramsey told the Charleston Gazette-Mail. “We’ve got to play smarter, but we really played hard. This is a rivalry game, and with all the rain and everything that happened, everything that happened here tonight, we still are able to find a way to win it. We’ve just got to keep finding ways to win.’’
Poca trailed 13-7 at halftime in last week’s game.
The Dots also have running back Toby Payne, a Marshall University commit, who had a 67-yard run against Winfield. Payne ended with 91 yards on 11 carries but only managed one catch for 4 yards. Malakai Woodard-Jones had 78 yards on 14 rushing attempts for the Dots.
Winfield was limited to just 183 yards of total offense by the Poca defense.
“The Payne kid is a stud and they move him all over the place,” Mullins said. “Defensively, they are very good too. They play a lot of their players both ways so you have to deal with them on both sides of the ball. They have some Division I athletes on their team. We definitely have to step up our game in order to beat them.”
Logan is led by senior QB Jordan Hayes, who has completed 80 of 151 passes for 1,190 yards with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Kolton Goldie has also seen some time under center and has connected on 11 of 20 passes for 214 yards and four scores.
Goldie is Logan’s leading rusher with 58 carries for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Hayes has rushed for 173 yards on 45 attempts and has one TD.
Aiden Slack has 35 catches for 561 yards and seven TD receptions on the season. Carson Kirk has 28 grabs for 523 yards and seven scores. Dawson Maynard has nine catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. Garrett Williamson has reeled in nine passes for 121 yards and two scores.
Goldie leads the Logan defense with 61 tackles. Brayden Chambers has 48.5 tackles and Bryce Davis 47. Slack has 45.5 tackles. Noah McNeely has 37.5 tackles and Chance Maynard has 34 stops.
“A lot of our offense guys get the press but we feel like our defense has played really well,” Mullins said. “We take the bend-but-don’t-break philosophy to the extreme sometimes but that’s our style. We give up some yards but when it comes down to the red zone we are pretty good down there. Those guys don’t get enough credit and our defense has played pretty well. Last week, we played 19 players on the defensive side of the ball. Half of our team played on defense and that helps you win games. You are fresher at the end. We’ve made a big improvement on that side of the ball for sure.”
Mullins said Logan has had a good year already and hope to finish strong.
“We feel like we let one get away against Liberty-Raleigh and then in the Winfield game we couldn’t make the plays that we needed to win that one,” he said. “We feel like we’ve competed every game. That’s big. We try to get into the fourth quarter every week with a chance to win and see if we can make one more play than the other team.”
---
Football Friday Night
What: Logan (5-2, 4-1) at Poca (5-0, 4-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: O.O. White Stadium, Poca, W.Va.
Surface: Natural grass
Last week: Logan beat Scott, 21-12, Poca beat Winfield, 28-26
Last year’s meeting: Did not play
First meeting: 2003 (Poca won 28-0)
All-time series: Poca leads 6-4
---
Logan vs. Poca Football Series
(Poca leads 6-4):
2019: Poca 68, Logan 8
2018: Poca 62, Logan 36
2017: Poca 30, Logan 20
2016: Logan 61, Poca 11
2008: Logan 20, Poca 17
2007: Logan 28, Poca 12
2006: Poca 28, Logan 21
2005: Poca 14, Logan 13
2004: Logan 42, Poca 21
2003: Poca 28, Logan 0