CHAPMANVILLE – Erica Sigmon is carrying a big stick early in the high school softball season.
Sigmon, Chapmanville Regional High School's freshman catcher, homered for the second time in as many games and led the Lady Tigers to a 13-2 win over Mingo Central on Tuesday, April 13 at Chapmanville's Ronnie “Mule” Ooten Field in the CRHS home opener of the 2021 season.
Sigmon ripped a two-run homer to right-center field in the bottom of the second inning and helped break open the game.
The contest was stopped in the fifth inning due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Chapmanville improved to 1-1 overall and 1-1 in the Cardinal Conference. The Lady Tigers had lost 3-2 at Scott on Monday, April 12 in its season opener. Sigmon also hit a home run in that game.
Leadoff batter and shortstop Emma Muncy was 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Chapmanville's 15-hit attack.
Center fielder Sidnee Varney went 2-for-2 with a pair of bunt singles and a sacrifice bunt.
Right fielder Baylee Belcher was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and two RBI for the Lady Tigers.
First baseman Sierra Cook went 2-for-3. Starting and winning pitcher Haley Adkins was also 2-for-3 with two runs knocked in.
Second baseman Jamison Terry added an RBI double for CRHS. Left fielder Mikayla Tomblin added a single and an RBI. Third baseman Ashleigh Mahon tripled and drove in two runs.
Adkins went all five innings on the hill for Chapmanville, allowing two runs on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Kaylee Fabin started and took the loss for the Miners. She was chased from the mound in Chapmanville's six-run fourth inning and relieved by Ava Williams.
Mingo Central hit the ball hard despite having only five hits.
Catcher Kara Hunt was 2-for-2 with one RBI. Williams doubled, while Bella Grace had a triple. Becca Wolford added a single and Mack Hammond had one run batted in.
The Lady Tigers jumped on top 4-0 in the first inning. Two runs scored on a Mingo Central error. Belcher's RBI double made it 3-0 and Mikayla Tomblin's RBI ground out to short upped to lead to 4-0.
The Miners cut it to 4-1 in the top of the second as Grace tripled and scored on Hunt's RBI single to center.
The Lady Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Mahon's sac fly to center made it 5-1. Sigmon then smashed a two-run shot to right center, upping the lead to 7-1.
Mingo Central trimmed the deficit to 7-2 in the third as Williams doubled and scored on Hammond's RBI ground out.
Chapmanville's six-run fourth then broke the game wide open.
Mahon got it started with a hard liner past the Miners' second baseman which rolled all the way to the fence for a triple, scoring a run, and giving CRHS an 8-2 lead.
Belcher then had an RBI single to make it 9-2.
The Lady Tigers scored another run on an error and Adkins followed with a two-run single to left as Chapmanville led 12-2. The left-handed hitting Terry then lofted an RBI double to the opposite field to right-center to finish off the scoring.
Adkins retired the Miners in order in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Chapmanville is scheduled to play at Winfield on Wednesday, before hosting Herbert Hoover on Friday. Both games are set to begin at 5:30 p.m. CRHS plays at Poca on Saturday at 11 a.m., and hosts Sissonville on April 20 at 5:30.