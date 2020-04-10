The Chapmanville Tigers were in a dog fight on Wednesday afternoon with the Winfield Generals.
At a crucial time of the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 regional championship game, Chapmanville's Andrew Shull missed a short put back, very uncharacteristic of the senior guard and University of Rio Grande commit.
Later, his Tiger teammate Philip Mullins missed a bunny underneath the bucket.
But it wasn't the real Andrew Shull or the real Philip Mullins.
It was the sim Andrew Shull and the sim Philip Mullins.
Coronavirus is hitting sports hard, and in case you missed it, something is happening at Video Productions, the Charleston-based streaming service which has brought you live high school basketball, football and baseball games over the last few years in West Virginia.
Simply put, Video Productions is doing something pretty darn cool and cutting edge.
When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports nationwide and halted the regional and state high school basketball tournaments in West Virginia, that left a huge void for rabid hoop fans in need of a fix.
While it is still unclear if these games will ever be played, Video Productions had an idea: play the games in the virtual world, and give basketball fans something to do and something to watch.
On Wednesday, all eight Class AA regional sim games were played and streamed live over Facebook. Those games included: Logan vs. Poca; Chapmanville vs. Winfield; Frankfort vs. Fairmont Senior; Shady Spring vs. Westside; Independence vs. Bluefield; North Marion vs. Keyser; and Braxton County vs. Robert C. Byrd.
And people were watching too.
In droves.
Those eight sim games have received more than 60,000 views. The Chapmanville/Winfield game attracted more than 12,000 viewers alone as of Friday morning.
One of those watchers was Shull himself.
He was not impressed, however, that his sim character missed the layup.
“Man, that was hard to watch,” Shull joked.
Robbie Mounts of Video Productions, and the person responsible for the whole project, was told about Shull's comment.
“He had 25 points, so he can't complain too much,” Mounts quipped.
Putting this all together was monumental and time consuming to say the least. It's been a major work in progress.
Mounts said he used the NBA 2K20 game on Play Station 4 and was able to create 160 characters from all of the Class AA regional and Class AAA and Class A state tournament teams with the starting five from each squad being represented.
The uniform details and even the home floor details were impressive.
On Chapmanville's home floor you could see the Tiger logo at mid court, just as it is back home at Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The David Early character of Logan was down pat from his hairstyle down to his yellow T-shirt that he wears underneath.
Early's mother, Donica, said it was uncanny.
“They aced David's character all the way down to the leg sleeve,” she said.
Shull was also impressed and even a bit self-critical too of his “performance,” but he was glad the sim Tigers were able to win (spoiler alert) 58-50 over the sim Generals.
“We won,” Shull said. “My guy had 20-some points but I shot about 100 times. It’s awesome though. Those simulation things are awesome. I was glad my team won but I wish my guy would’ve shot better.”
Also watching was Logan head coach Zach Green. He said the sim games were a great idea when most of us are cooped up in the house, missing basketball and our usual daily routines in the age of social distancing.
“That game was the most excited I've been since the day they canceled everything. Sad, but true,” Green said.
Added Logan fan Maci Hatcher, “Why am I getting so into this right now acting like it's a legit game?”
Said Chris Bishop, “Thanks Video Productions!!! Better than nothing.”
Logan ended up beating Poca (another spoiler alert) 76-65 in the sim game behind Early's 31 points, but viewer Seth Barker noticed something.
These sim Dots did not play in its patented slow down style of Coach Allen Osborne.
“Wait, this isn't Poca. They aren't playing stall ball,” Barker joked.
Video Productions owner and Logan High School graduate Butch Mounts said he's not much of a gamer himself but kicked around the idea with his son Robbie about possibly having a sim tournament.
It's been a hit nationwide in other sports.
Last weekend, NASCAR aired on Fox Sports an iRacing event at Bristol with its regular announcers Jeff Gordon, Larry McReynolds and Mike Joy calling all the action from their homes.
The sim and gaming world has come a long way from the days of the Wii.
“It was my son Robbie's idea mostly. I haven't played any games since Super Techmo Bowl,” Butch Mounts joked. “We were down at the office and we were talking about the state tournament being canceled and with everything that's going on and we were like, 'maybe we could simulate these games.' We knew that there is a game called NBA 2K20 on the Play Station 4. We didn't own the game but days later, Robbie went out and bought the game and started working on it. So that's how it came about.”
Robbie Mounts said he logged countless hours creating all of the characters from all of the teams.
“It's very hard and it's a very complicated process,” he said. “The only way you can do it is through league expansion and you are only allowed to do six teams at a time. So then you have to delete a season and start over again. It's been quite a tedious process. I did 100 percent of that work. I created 160 individual players from the teams.”
The details were pretty amazing.
“A lot of the uniforms I didn't even have to do,” Robbie Mounts said. “I found them. I started searching teams. I found some and they all were made by the same person. I sent that person a friend's request and tried to get a hold of that person and didn't get any responses. But that saved me a lot of work. Even I have been surprised with some of the realism. A lot of the things with their jump shots and the layups I didn't change any of that but a lot of the kids on the teams that we've gotten to know over the last few years end up looking and moving around like they really would.”
Butch Mounts said they are onto something here and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We had over 60,000 views on the Double-A regional games,” he said. “We already produce the state tournament for the WVSSAC. Next year, we are thinking about running the state tournament a couple days before it starts and having a simulated champion and see how it compares to how it goes on the floor. We think that will be pretty neat.”
Robbie Mounts said it's keeping hoop fans in the game.
“Nobody has anything to watch,” he said. “Everyone is doing what we are doing. We are all sitting around the house and we are all bored.”
Added Shady Spring fan Morgan Poff, “Thank you guys so much for doing this! I know I speak for everyone when I say my heart misses basketball so much. Go Shady Tigers!”
Video Productions ended up seeding the unfinished Class AA bracket in its virtual world and plans on airing sim games for the entire state tournament in all classes.
“We are running the state tournament just like it would have been ran,” Butch Mounts said. “Obviously, our seedings might not be exactly how it would have been had they played. There could have been some upsets. RCB might have been ahead of Shady as well. North Marion might not have beaten Bridgeport. That's true. RCB had rattled off 22 wins in a row. We're going to play the Double-A quarterfinals on Friday and the two Triple-A games. Saturday, we will do the Single-A quarterfinals with the two Triple-A games. Then we might take a break for the Easter holiday. So then we might do the semifinals on Monday and the finals on Tuesday.”
Using the NBA 2K game, the sim games used NBA rules with a 24-second shot clock and a 23-foot, 9-inch 3-point arc.
No sweat, Shull said.
“We played with the 30-second shot clock in Wheeling and did perfectly fine,” he said.
The fast-paced Tigers would probably be fine with a shot clock, Robbie Mounts said.
“Chapmanville is a team that would not have been effected that much at all with the 24-second shot clock,” he said.
Chapmanville, the two-time defending Class AA state champions in the real world, received the top seed in Video Production's sim world.
Bluefield was second, Shady Spring third, RCB fourth, Logan fifth, Bridgeport sixth, North Marion seventh and Fairmont Senior eighth.
Butch Mounts said Video Productions is looking to expand the sim experience for West Virginia high school basketball fans in the future and are kicking around other ideas.
One idea is having all-time teams from different eras playing together and against other schools in a dream scenario.
Using his alma mater Logan as an example, he offered this.
“The next step is that we might have an all-Logan all-time team,” Butch Mounts said. “We could have Jeff Miller playing on the same team as David Early and throw in Willie Coleman and some more of those guys. Wouldn't that be something?”