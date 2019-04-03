CHAPMANVILLE - If you glanced at the last two Chapmanville Regional High School baseball scores you might have thought Rob Dial began football season early.
Two days after out-slugging Westside, 15-10, at home the Tigers returned to Ted Ellis Field on Monday and won by a "touchdown" if you will, 19-13 over Poca, in a Cardinal Conference game.
The Tigers used a 16-run sixth inning to defeat the No. 5-ranked Dots. Chapmanville trailed 4-0 after two innings and were down 11-3 before the huge outburst ended up being the difference.
Chapmanville, 7-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference, had lost at Poca 6-2 on March 22.
Both teams had 15 hits in the slug fest.
Casey Hurley was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and five RBIs for CRHS. Chase Berry was 3-for-5 with a double, triple and three RBIs. Brennan Williams went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of runs batted in. Dakota Dollins was 2-for-5 with a double and one RBI. Cole Ferrell was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
J.D. Ferrell and Evan Plumley each added a double and an RBI for Chapmanville. Braxton Manns singled.
Freshman Toby Payne led Poca as he was 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Ethan Payne had three hits and Gavin McComas two.
J.D. Ferrell was the Tigers' winning pitcher in relief. Berry was the starter.
Both teams committed three errors. CRHS was slated to host Nitro on Tuesday. This Friday and Saturday, the Tigers host the annual Daffer Memorial Tournament. Chapmanville plays Wayne on Friday at 7 p.m.
CHAPMANVILLE 15, WESTSIDE 10: Chapmanville outlasted Westside in a 15-10 slug fest win on Saturday at Chapmanville's Ted Ellis Field.
Chapmanville scored seven runs in the bottom of the second and led 7-1 after two. A three-run third made it 10-1. Westside then came back with three in the fourth and four in the top of the sixth to inch to within 10-8.
The Tigers then plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 15-8. The Renegades scored their last two runs in the seventh.
CRHS outhit Westside 13-9. The Tigers committed five errors in the game to three for the Renegades.
J.D. Ferrell was 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI to lead the Chapmanville attack. Casey Hurley was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brennan Williams went 2-for-4 with one run knocked in.
Garrett Adkins tripled and drove in three runs. Tyler Thompson singled and had three RBIs.
Chase Berry had a single and two RBIs. William Kirkendoll, Braxton Manns and Cole Ferrell all singled.
Evan Plumley was the starting and winning pitcher for CRHS. He went five innings and gave up four unearned runs on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Cole Ferrell and Berry pitched in relief.
Brady Vance and Chandler Harvey both had two hits for Westside. One of Vance's hits was a triple. Ethan Blackburn doubled. Elijah Perdue drove in three runs.
Tyler Cameron was the starting and losing pitcher for the Renegades (1-5). He allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in just two innings of work. Vance and Harvey pitched in relief.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.