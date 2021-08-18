Out with the old and in with the new.
That's the theme this year for the Scott High School football team under first-year coach Jeremy Dolin.
Not only do the Skyhawks have a new coach and a new system, they will also have a newly remodeled locker room and new uniforms with a brand new color scheme.
The look is sleek all around.
The locker room floors are painted black with an “S” in the middle and the lockers have a bright yellow/gold trim.
“When I got the job in December we wanted to change things, me and some of my assistants who came over from the middle school,” Dolin said. “We've been in and out of the locker room some and it had been an eyesore. When I got hired it was one of the first things that I wanted to do. We wanted to change the atmosphere and the locker rooms were a priority. There were florescent lights and the ceiling tiles were falling in and some were missing. I wanted our young men to know that they are worth a lot more than this.
“Don't take this wrong, I'm not faulting the previous coaching staff. It shouldn't be a coaching staff's responsibility to do it but in order to get it done we knew that we were going to have to take it upon ourselves.”
Dolin said the funding for the job was done with private funds and donations.
“The man power was also supplied by the coaches,” he said. “We also had some volunteers come in and help us with the carpentry work. We also had some LED get put in and have a new sound system. We also did the weight room as well. It was a group effort and it was a lot of work. It's not completely finished. We still have to redo the showers and the bathrooms. We are also going to be doing some work on the visitor's locker room.”
The Skyhawks will also have a new look this fall with their uniforms.
Scott is ditching the Vegas or Notre Dame gold from their jerseys and replacing that with a brighter yellow-gold to go along with the traditional black color.
“We're getting rid of the Vegas gold and going to a more yellow-gold,” Dolin said. “Scott's traditional colors are black and yellow-gold. We are back with that, so the uniforms and helmets will look quite different. It was a trend in the 1990s that a lot of teams that had gold went to the Vegas gold. I'm a Van graduate and we had the gold and like 15 shades of blue from Navy blue to powder blue. In the late 90s Van had the blue and went to the Vegas gold.”
THREE-WEEK PERIOD: The Skyhawks stayed busy with the three-week summer practice period which wrapped up on July 31.
“We've been practicing for two months but it feels like football season now I guess,” Dolin said. “It went real well. We had to work around vacations but in the first week of the three-week period we were in the low 30s. We competed in a 7-on-7 down at Hurricane the first week and then went to a 7-on-7 at Nitro the last week of July. It was a good experience for us and I had never been a part of that.”
Last summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no three-week summer practice period for any team in the state.
“It was good for the players,” Dolin said. “We still have some COVID restrictions but it is nothing like last year.”
DOLIN TAKES THE REIGNS: Coach Dolin takes over for Shane Griffith, who led the Skyhawks to a 2-7 record last year.
Scott’s only Cardinal Conference win came over Nitro in the season finale.
Dolin led the Danville Hawks youth football program to a 2019 championship and in 2020 took a Madison Middle School program to a (6-0) record and a date for a conference title that could not be played due to color-coded COVID-19 school map guidelines for participating counties.
Dolin, 43, is a 1995 Van High School graduate. He is employed by the State of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation and also serves a part-time role as executive director for Stevenson, LLC. in Madison.
The Skyhawks have suffered six straight losing seasons.
Scott's last winning season was a 7-4 campaign in 2014. The Skyhawks have won just four games in the last three seasons.
SKYHAWKS, TIGERS ALL TIED UP: How even has the Scott/Chapmanville rivalry been over the years?
It's all tied up after 67 meetings.
The series is all even at 33-33-1 and the rivalry is set to resume this season after a one-year hiatus.
Scott did not play Chapmanville in last year's chaotic COVID-19 altered 2020 season.
The rivalry goes back many decades.
In fact, the Tigers and Skyhawks had played each other every year since 1953 before last year ended the 67-year run.
This year's meeting is set for Sept. 24 at Chapmanville.
The Tigers have won the last five matchups.
Scott's last victory in the series was back in 2014 with a 39-14 win over Chapmanville.
Scott dominated the series in the early years, winning the first seven meetings from 1953-59 and taking 20 out of the first 26 matchups.
PRESEASON GAMES SET: Scott is scheduled to take to the field in August for the first time in a pair of preseason games.
On Friday, Aug. 13, Scott hit the road to Naugatuck to play at Tug Valley.
Then on Thursday, Aug. 19, the Skyhawks hosts Ripley, also in a 7 p.m. start.
The Skyhawks are scheduled to open the regular season on Aug. 27 at home against Herbert Hoover.
7:30 STARTS FOR SCOTT: The Cardinal will have more uniformity this fall during the football season.
Eight of the nine member teams will have its conference games kickoff at 7 p.m. this fall instead of the traditional 7:30 p.m. starting times.
It was not mandatory, however, and only verbally agreed upon, so Scott has opted to keep its 7:30 p.m. kickoffs for its conference home games this fall against Herbert Hoover, Wayne and Winfield.
Scott's two non-conference home games with Sherman and Liberty-Raleigh will also have 7:30 p.m. kicks.
The Skyhawks' five league away games with Sissonville, Chapmanville, Logan, Poca and Nitro will start at 7.
In years past, only Nitro, Winfield and Poca had played most of its home games at 7 p.m.