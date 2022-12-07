MADISON- The Scott Skyhawks expect to improve on their stellar 2021-22 season and exceed expectations yet again, this time by securing a state title.
Last season, the Skyhawks amassed a record of (17-10) that included a run into the class AAA state tournament semi-finals.
Reece Carden’s late game shot lifted the Skyhawks past Logan 65-63 in the Class AAA quarterfinal round, before Scott was eliminated by Fairmont Senior 68-54 during the semifinals.
“I think we’re going to be a real competitive group, we lost a lot of seniors last year, but we’ve got a lot of big returning pieces with Reece, Isaac and Jay,” said Scott’s coach Shawn Ballard.
Skyhawk senior Reece Carden averaged 23 ppg last year, and is gaining attention as one of the state’s most skilled players.
Last season, Carden received the honors of first team all-state, first team all-conference, state tournament all-tournament and Coal Valley News player of the year.
“Everyday we’re getting better and our goal this year is to win a state championship, I really think we have the team to do that,” said Carden.
Carden has already received multiple college offers, but says that he isn’t overlooking his senior season.
“I really try not to look too far forward and try to play out my senior year day by day, because I don’t want it to be gone.”
“We have the guys to win a state championship, and we have who I think is the best coach in the state in Shawn Ballard, every game we have an amazing game plan to go out there and win a ball game. He’s a great coach and he gives us the game plan night in and night out to go out there and have a shot to win any game we play,” concluded Carden.
Scott senior Jayden Sharps hopes to transition his successful football season into basketball.
Sharps averaged around 10 points per game last season, with four rebounds and three assists.
“Its important early to get the young guys’ confidence up, and if we can do that and they see the ball go in the hoop, I think we can quickly become really good,” said Sharps.
Sharps said that the state tournament experience last year can keep the team composed throughout the season.
“Obviously you’re going to have a little bit of jitters, because if you don’t then you don’t really love the game, but we’ve just played at the biggest stage and its hard to think about something that could make you more nervous. I really feel like that’s going to help us play calm and true to ourselves, we’ve been at a much higher stage before, so its really about working to get back there,” said Sharps.
Additionally, Ballard expects a strong season from Isaac Setser.
“I think this year, especially Reece, Jayden and I are expected to lead the team not only scoring wise, but showing the younger guys what to do and lead them throughout the year, because they haven’t really been in the situations that our seniors have had,” said Setser.
Ballard said that although some people were surprised by Scott’s playoff run last year, his program considers it the standard.
“I know we shocked a lot of people last year, but that was our expectation coming in, we felt like we had a really good team two years ago, and we had all of those pieces back last year.”
Ballard knows the important role of team health.
“We had some injuries and rust early on, so we didn’t jump out and play our best basketball early in the season. I think teams forgot about us, and as we got healthy and started to get things clicking down the stretch, we had not just the playoff run but we played a lot of good teams last year and had some big wins, concluded Ballard.
In addition to Carden, Sharps and Setser, Hunter Null, Kadin Clemons and Lincoln Byrnside are seniors returning to Scott’s squad.
Scott opens their season up at East Fairmont on Dec. 10.
2022-2023 Scott Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec 10, 22 East Fairmont away 3:15 p.m.
Dec 16, 22 Parkersburg home 7 p.m.
Dec 20, 22 Poca away 7 p.m.
Dec 23, 22 Wayne home 7 p.m.
Dec 29, 22 Marietta away 7 p.m.
Dec 30, 22 Caldwell away 7 p.m.
Jan 03, 23 Ripley home 7 p.m.
Jan 06, 23 Lincoln County away 7 p.m.
Jan 10, 23 Chapmanville away 7 p.m.
Jan 14, 23 Wayne away 7 p.m.
Jan 17, 23 Winfield home 7 p.m.
Jan 20, 23 Logan home 7 p.m.
Jan 24, 23 Nitro away 7 p.m.
Jan 27, 23 Herbert Hoover away 7 p.m.
Jan 28, 23 Lincoln County home 9 p.m.
Jan 31, 23 Charleston Catholic home 7 p.m.
Feb 03, 23 Logan away 7 p.m.
Feb 06, 23 Robert C Byrd away 1 p.m.
Feb 10, 23 Ripley away 7:0 p.m.
Feb 14, 23 Chapmanville home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 17, 23 Sissonville home 7:30 p.m.