CHARLESTON – The Scott Skyhawks Cinderella run came to an end on Friday afternoon in the Class AAA semifinals inside the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as Fairmont Senior advanced to their 12th state title game in school history with a 68-54 victory.
“These guys left it all on the floor,” Scott coach Shawn Ballard said after the game. “They did everything we asked out of them. We just didn’t make shots tonight. It just wasn’t our night.”
The Skyhawks struggled to get the 3-ball to fall in the loss to the Polar Bears as they finished just 6 of 31 (19.4 percent) from 3-point range compared to 16-24 shooting on shots inside arc.
“After watching Scott’s game against Logan we knew we had to defend the three,” longtime Fairmont Senior coach David Retton said after the win. “They shoot the three in a variety of ways…that was really important to us and they shot 6-31 from deep so that was really key.”
The Polar Bears improved their record to 23-3 with the win and will have a shot at their seventh state championship in school history as they will play the winner of No. 1 seed Shady Spring and No. 4 seed Wheeling Central on Saturday in a 5:30 p.m. tip.
The No. 7 seed Skyhawks (17-10) started the semifinal clash off hot just as they did in their upset win over No. 2 seed Logan on Wednesday as they jumped ahead to an 8-2 at the first media timeout.
Fairmont Senior (23-3) finally found their stride on offense after the slow start and was able to cut into the lead before the end of the first, but Scott still held a 12-8 lead heading into the second stanza.
The two teams traded baskets early in the second frame as the Hawks took a 21-17 lead on a Reece Carden jumper with 4:49 to play, but the Polar Bears then surged ahead as they ended the first half on a 14-2 run and took a 31-23 lead into the halftime locker rooms.
“Once we started getting to the rim early they (Fairmont) adjusted and went to more of a zone and got out of their man-to-man,” coach Ballard said. “They were kind of packing it in a little bit on us. We were still getting into the lane but they were shrinking our gaps a little bit, so instead of getting to the rim and finishing we had to kick it out. We got a lot of good looks, we were 1-14 from 3 in the first half. Maybe 1-2 of them were bad shots, overall that’s just how we play…a few of those shots play they’ve got to come out and guard us and we could have kept getting to the rim.”
Fairmont continued that momentum into the second half as they quickly pushed their lead to double-digits at 35-23 after four points from seniors Joe Uram and Eric Smith.
Scott slowly cut into the lead however and as the quarter was winding down as the lead was trimmed to four at 44-40 following a layup from Landon Stone but back-to-back tip ins from Fairmont’s DeSean Goode sent the Polar Bears into the fourth with a 48-42 lead.
The Skyhawks continued to try and fight their way back against the bigger and faster Fairmont squad and even cut the lead back down to one possession at 52-49 after a long trey from Jayden Sharps with 5:44 to play.
The Bears however responded with a 13-0 run as they pushed the lead to 65-49 with 1:30 to play and secured their seventh berth in a state title game since 2013.
Scott Leading scorer Reece Carden, who poured in 26 points in the quarterfinal win over Logan, struggled to find his groove offensively as he finished with just 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting, including 0 of 11 from 3-point land.
“Our defense was spot on today,” Coach Retton said. “They (Scott) are a difficult team to prepare for. They shoot the ball so well and their kids play free. Coach Ballard does a great job with his team…We looked at previous games that they played, and they are a fun team to watch. I’m a basketball fan, I love the game. I didn’t love preparing for them, but I loved watching them. They do such a great job. But I have got to give credit to my guys defensively for what they buy into and what they do out there.”
Stone led the way for Scott as he finished with 16 points while Sharps narrowly missed double-figures with nine points and Jaren Gaiter tallied eight.
Goode led the way for the Polar Bears as he recorded a monster double-double finishing with 31 points and 17 rebounds. He and fellow big man Eric Smith controlled the paint during the game as the latter grabbed 10 boards to help Fairmont outrebound Scott 40-25 in the game.
Dobbs filled up the stat sheet for Senior as the sophomore guard scored 17 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed down seven rebounds.
Scott saw their season come to an end with a record of 17-10 and they will lose seven seniors off of their roster to graduation.