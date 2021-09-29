CHAPMANVILLE — Anytime Scott and Chapmanville Regional meet on the gridiron you can expect a good game.
It was certainly a good one on Friday night at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium as the Skyhawks defeated the Tigers in a 26-23 see-saw win.
Trailing 23-19 after three quarters of play, Scott scored the game winner with 11:21 left in the game as Cooper Martin scored from 2 yards out. After the Isaac Setser extra point kick, the Skyhawks led 26-23.
The game was scoreless the rest of the way as Class AA No. 10-ranked Scott improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Cardinal Conference.
Chapmanville dropped to 1-4, 1-4.
It was the first meeting between Chapmanville and Scott in two years.
The two teams didn’t not play each other last fall in the COVID disrupted 2020 season. The Skyhawks and Tigers had played each other every year since 1953 until last season ended a 67-year tradition.
Scott now leads 34-33-1 in the all-time series.
The two had went into Friday night’s game tied in the series.
The Skyhawks jumped on top 6-0 at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter with Landon Stone’s 2-yard TD run. Setser’s PAT attempt was blocked by Eli Pridemore.
Chapmanville went on top 7-6 with 9:42 to go until halftime as Caleb Whitt scored from 7 yards out. Jesse Justice kicked the PAT, putting the Tigers ahead.
CRHS then scored a safety as a bad snap by Scott went out of the back of the end zone. That gave the Tigers a 9-6 lead with 5:02 left until the half.
The Tigers then expanded the lead to 16-6 with Kohl Farmer’s 5-yard TD run with just 56 ticks to go until the intermission. The PAT by Justice was good.
Scott then struck just before the half as Matt Frye scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with only eight seconds to go. After the Setser kick, Scott trailed 16-13 at the break.
The Skyhawks went ahead 19-16 at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter as Martin ran in from 19 yards out. The Setser extra point kick was good.
Chapmanville then went back on top with Farmer’s 25-yard TD run. After the Justice kick, the Tigers led 23-19 with 3:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Martin’s fourth quarter score then ended up being the difference.
Farmer rolled up 221 yards rushing on 39 carries and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers.
Chapmanville played the game without starting quarterback Brody Dalton, who sustained a cut on his non-throwing hand in last week’s game.
Backup QB Drew Berry was 5 of 7 passing for 34 yards and two interceptions. Jacob Topping had two catches for 11 yards. Charles Stallard reeled in two passes for 12 yards. Will Kirkendall had one grab for 11 yards.
Whitt had four tackles and one assist on defense. Pridemore had four solos, two assists and an interception. He also blocked two PATs.
RJ Jones and Evan Plumley each had three solos and three assists.
Sam Leslie contributed two solos and three assists. Adam Mullins had two solos an two assists. Ryan Chapman Brady Dalton and Farmer each had two solos and one assisted stop.
Stallard had two tackles on the night.
Keith Kennedy, Caleb White and James Stevens all had one solo and one assist.
Gavin Maynard, Keldon Lucas, Travis Ward, Benji Crouse and Caden Robinson all had one tackle.
Plumley, punted three times for an average of 35.6 yards per boot. Plumley was stepping in for starting punter Brody Dalton.
The Tigers were penalized six times for 40 yards. Scott had five flags for 50 yards.
It was another nail-biting loss for Chapmanville, which has lost three games by only 11 points.
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action next Friday, Oct. 1 at Class AA No. 3 and unbeaten Herbert Hoover (5-0). The Huskies destroyed Sissonville, 70-0, on Friday night.
Scott has an open date on Oct. 1 and plays again on Oct. 8 at Logan.
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (1-4, 1-4):
Aug. 27: *at Sissonville, L 20-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 12-52
Sept. 10: *Winfield, L 24-28
Sept. 17: *at Nitro, W 29-18
Sept. 24:*Scott, L 23-26
Oct. 1: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: BYE WEEK
Oct. 15: *Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *at Logan, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5: Man, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game