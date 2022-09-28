LOGAN — A star is rising in Logan, and his name is Aiden Slack.
The No. 10 Class AA Wildcats are 4-1, and the three-sport standout is a major part of that success.
Offensively Slack plays at the split receiver, running back, and he will even move to the slot receiver for motions or trick plays. On the other side of the ball, he is a defensive back helping the pass protection against any challengers.
He serves as a field goal kicker and punter and is a 3-way player.
The 6-foot-3 student-athlete earned honorable mention All-State in 2021 and welcomes the challenges and responsibility put upon his shoulders as a senior.
“I have been part of this team for four years now,” said Slack. “I feel the responsibility to be that example for the younger players on the team, therefore I know I have to be a leader along with the other seniors on the team. I just want to put Logan football on the map and make our community proud.”
Head coach Gary Mullins spoke about the multi-talented Slack.
“He has always been that player ever since he was a freshman. Last year he really took the next step in becoming a complete player on both sides of the ball. I said going into the season, I do not know how he is the best kept secret in Southern West Virginia.”
The secret is out.
“This year the numbers speak for themselves. He is averaging 17 points a game — he’s clearly our most explosive player on offense and seeing how teams base their game plan off him and still not be able to stop him really shows you how great of a player he is,” said Mullins.
This season, he has 18 receptions for 286 yards and three touchdowns, 14 carries for 81 yards and another three scores. He is 2-for-3 on passing attempts related to trick plays, and one of those completions was for a two-point conversion.
As a kicker, he went 17-for-18 on PATs, 3-for-3 on field goals, and has eight touchbacks on kickoffs.
On defense at corner, he has accumulated 16 solo tackles and two interceptions.
“You do not have many guys like that (in) this day and age of high school football that does not happen a lot. He quite literally plays every single snap of the game,” Mullins added. “He is an intelligent leader and comes to practice every day with the right mindset for himself and his teammates around him. Whether he is banged up or sick, he always comes in ready to get better.”
On offense, with the help of senior quarterback Jaxon Cogar, a chemistry has developed.
“All my life I have played multiple positions, so being able to move around and open different opportunities really helps,” Slack added. “As a whole we have so many versatile players on our offense, and that is a big part of why we have been successful so far.”
The connection between Slack and Cogar has been complimentary to the versatility of the Wildcats in 2022.
Defensively he is one of the squad’s captains. Mullins said that he will rely on Slack’s leadership throughout the season.
“He is the guy to make sure we are doing the right thing in that situation and making sure guys are lined up where they need to be.”
The next time Slack and the Wildcats take the field will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Willis Nesbit Stadium when they host Nitro (2-3).