MORGANTOWN - Junior left-handed starter Nick Snyder took a no hitter into the ninth inning and struck out 16 batters as the No. 17 West Virginia University baseball team beat Marshall, 2-0, on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark.
In one of the most dominating pitching performances in program history, Snyder threw his first career complete game to go along with the one hit allowed, one walk and career-best 16 strikeouts. He allowed just two baserunners in the shutout, a walk in the third inning and a two-out single in the ninth.
"He felt what was happening," WVU coach Randy Mazey said of Snyder's outing. "You could kind of tell that, when he got to about the seventh inning I think. He realized what was going on and took it upon himself and came out with his best stuff. That's ridiculous stuff out there. He is throwing 92, 93 miles per hour. He is 6-foot-7, the hitters can't see it. They feel like he is letting it go right on top of home plate. You have (junior right-hander Alek) Manoah, who strikes out 15 a couple of times, but it is arguable who had a better night, because Manoah has been so good, but gosh if Snyder could do that every time out this team, we could do some things if we can get two guys that are capable of that."
As the Mountaineers (27-15) improved to 8-0 in Snyder's starts, they won their 13th contest in the last 17 games. Snyder collected his team-high-tying sixth win of the season and is 6-1 on the year.
The one-hitter was the first by a Mountaineer since Zac Cline held Virginia Tech to one hit on May 23, 2003, and the 10th nine-inning one-hitter in program history. Snyder's 16 strikeouts are the most by a WVU hurler since Wes Shaw had 16 on April 8, 1989, against Fairmont State. The 16 strikeouts are tied for eighth-most in program history, and is one of seven 16-strikeout performances in WVU history.
West Virginia has won seven in a row against the Thundering Herd (23-21) and nine of the last 10 meetings. Since 1993, West Virginia has won 18 of the last 21 in the in-state series. WVU leads the all-time series, 48-24, which began in 1910.
WVU's offense was fueled by single runs in the third and fifth, both on two-out base hits. Senior right fielder Darius Hill had three hits, an RBI and a run scored to lead the way.
Snyder struck out the side in the first inning to open the game, and followed with a perfect second inning. He allowed one baserunner in the third, on a two-out walk, but added two strikeouts in the frame, including one on three pitches to end the inning.
West Virginia got on the board in the third inning, with a pair of two-out hits. Junior center fielder Brandon White doubled to left, and scored on a single up the middle by Hill.
Snyder followed his one-walk third inning with a 1-2-3 fourth, with two more strikeouts, and struck out one in a perfect fifth inning.
The Mountaineers added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth, again with two outs. Hill doubled to right-center and scored on a single to left by senior catcher Ivan Gonzalez to extend WVU's advantage to 2-0.
Snyder struck out the side in the sixth and added two more strikeouts in the seventh and another two in the eighth.
In the ninth inning, Snyder struck out the first batter he faced and got a flyout for the second out. An infield single broke up the no hitter, and snapped a string of 18 in a row retired by the junior left-hander. With just the second baserunner of the game on first, Snyder got a flyout to end the game.
West Virginia hosts its final home Big 12 series against TCU from May 3-5. The series begins on Friday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m., and continues on Saturday, at 4 p.m. The finale is set for Sunday, at 1 p.m. Saturday's contest will air regionally on AT&T SportsNet. Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office at the WVU Coliseum or on game day at Monongalia County Ballpark.
